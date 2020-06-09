You are here

  Sanctions on Iran have produced 'excellent results' says Brian Hook

Sanctions on Iran have produced 'excellent results' says Brian Hook

  • Hook also said Iran was at the forefront of sponsoring terrorism
WASHINGTON: The US is working to renew the arms embargo on Iran, the special envoy to Iran Brian Hook said on Tuesday, adding that sanctions on the Iranian regime had produced "excellent results."

Speaking to Brett D. Schaefer of the Heritage Foundation during an online session, Hook said: "The sanctions on Tehran have led to excellent results and we have deprived the Iranian regime of billions of dollars thanks to the sanctions."

Hook also said Iran was at the forefront of sponsoring terrorism and added that lifting the arms embargo on Tehran would provide the Islamic Republic "an opportunity to destabilize the region."

He said: "Iran is an isolated country and does not enjoy international support," also saying that the US dispute with other countries over policy on Iran was "tactical and not substantive." He continued: "Russia and China want to sell arms to Iran, and the embargo does not suit them."

Hook, citing Iran's attempts to target Saudi Arabia through proxies, said that "not arming Iran contributes to bringing stability to the Middle East," and that preventing the armament of the regime would stop it attacking its neighbors through its proxies.

He said US President Donald Trump had been "very strong against Iran," adding that "the Iranian regime is languishing under great pressure and the door is open to diplomacy ... President Trump will continue to pressure and Iran must respond."

 

Airstrikes again hit Syria's rebel area, displace thousands

  • Military escalation displaced more than 5,800 civilians in the last 24 hours from areas in southern Idlib and western Hama countryside
  • On Monday, insurgents launched a limited offensive against government-held positions, briefly seizing a couple of villages
BEIRUT: Suspected Russian airstrikes pounded villages on the edge of the last rebel enclave in northwestern Syria, sending thousands of civilians fleeing, activists reported Tuesday — scenes unseen in the area since a cease-fire three months ago.
The violence at the edge of Idlib province is the most serious breach of the cease-fire in place since early March, when an agreement between Turkey and Russia halted the Syrian government’s three-month air and ground campaign into rebel-held Idlib.
The Syria Response Coordination Group, a team of aid workers, said the military escalation displaced more than 5,800 civilians in the last 24 hours from areas in southern Idlib and western Hama countryside. Many of the displaced had only recently returned to their villages after the cease-fire, the group said.
On Monday, insurgents launched a limited offensive against government-held positions, briefly seizing a couple of villages. Government troops, backed by Russian air support, responded, repelling the insurgents but also widening their area of operations, targeting 10 villages, according to Mohamed Rasheed, a Syrian media activist documenting the offensive.
Rasheed reported airstrikes, believed to be carried out by Russia’s air force, on a number of villages in southern Idlib. He said he documented 45 airstrikes since Monday.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights recorded 15 airstrikes on Tuesday, also saying they were believed to be Russian. The Observatory and other local networks said at least one civilian was killed in Kansafra village.
Meanwhile, Syrian state media said government forces repelled an offensive by the insurgents, and that a soldier was killed.
Russia is a main backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Turkey backs opposition fighters trying to remove him from power. Russia and Turkey have become the main power brokers in the war-torn country.
Rasheed said the insurgent offensive was led by the Al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, now the dominant group in the rebel-held northwest.

