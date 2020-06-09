You are here

DIFC’s position as region’s reinsurance hub reconfirmed

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), an international financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, has announced sustained performance in the reinsurance sector.

The sector grew by 17.4 percent in 2019, representing the highest volume of premiums ever written in the market, further reinforcing the center’s position as the leading reinsurance hub in the region. The DIFC confirmed that gross written premiums (GWP) for Q1 2020 reached $472 million, on par with the same period during Q1 2019, reflecting continued industry stability and resilience.

The premiums cover different areas including marine, aviation, transport, health, property damage and liability, alongside other sectors. DIFC is now home to more than 100 registered insurance, reinsurance, captive firms and insurance-related entities serving the market, including three of the top five global insurance companies. 

The center has attracted global companies including Munich Re, Lloyd’s, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty, RGA, Korean Re, AIG, Zurich, Marsh, and AON.

ACWA Power increases stake in HEPC

Updated 08 June 2020
Arab News

ACWA Power increases stake in HEPC

Updated 08 June 2020
Arab News

As part of its strategy to facilitate growing trade demands within the Gulf region, Abu Dhabi Ports has announced the establishment of a new feeder services company, Safeen Feeders.

Safeen Feeders will serve the group’s mainliner shipping clients and support the region through increased connectivity and optimized shipping costs within and beyond the region.

The company will introduce a new feeder service linking Abu Dhabi to ports serving the UAE, the broader Gulf region and the Indian subcontinent. The service will be executed in partnership with Bengal Tiger Line (BTL), one of the world’s most renowned feeder service operators, through a vessel sharing agreement.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al-Shamisi, group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “The launch of Safeen Feeders significantly strengthens our ability to enhance the competitiveness of our growing base of global customers, and helps our region meet international demands as a trade and logistics hub connecting east and west.”

The service will allow for a timely and efficient exchange of container cargo between mainliner vessels and the vessels within the rotation calling at nine regional ports located across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Pakistan, and Western India.

“With the addition of the new service, our shipping clients can expect efficient and cost-effective transhipment feeder solutions with ever-expanding regional and international reach and connectivity. These two elements are absolutely vital in today’s increasingly competitive international trade environment,” added Al-Shamisi.

Topics: ACWA Power

