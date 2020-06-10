You are here

  Egyptian media reports engagement of actress Nelly Karim

Egyptian media reports engagement of actress Nelly Karim

The star further revealed that the wedding is expected to take place after the pandemic is over. (Getty)
DUBAI: Egyptian-Russian actress Nelly Karim has caused a stir on social media this week after rumors surfaced online saying she had married Egyptian businessman Omar Islam. However, a source close to the couple told Arab News the identity of the husband that was given is not true.

The star, who is also a ballerina, teased her 5.9 million Instagram followers this week by posting a photo of herself holding an unidentified man’s hand on the beach on her Stories. The picture did not reveal the mystery man’s identity.




The picture did not reveal the mystery man’s identity. (Instagram)

According to Arabic magazine Et Bilarabi, Karim who recently made headlines with the success of her Ramadan series “Bi 100 Wesh,"  reportedly got engaged to Islam in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family.

It was reported that the gathering was attended by only four members from each of the couple’s families to comply with the social-distancing rules and regulations set by the Egyptian government to curb the spread of the ongoing coronavirus. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Egyptian newspaper Al-Youm 7 reported this week that Karim said that the picture she posted on her Instagram Story was right after the engagement party. She further revealed that the wedding is expected to take place after the pandemic is over.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Karim has been married twice in the past. Her first was at the age of 16, when she had her two sons Karim and Youssef. She then got married to the nutrition expert Hani Abu El-naga and had her daughters Celia and Kinda. 
The couple separated in 2015.

Topics: Nelly Karim

Netflix zombie horror series offers chills without the thrills

Updated 10 June 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Netflix zombie horror series offers chills without the thrills

Updated 10 June 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: The world over superstition has fought science for centuries, and despite all the modern advancements which have rubbished claims of all things supernatural, there are many people who still hold onto superstitious beliefs.

Capitalizing on this, Netflix has just emerged with a ghostly thriller, “Betaal,” which takes its inspiration from an ancient Indian mythological tale of a noble king and an evil spirit, and has been created by no less a celebrated British director, Patrick Graham, and India’s Nikhil Mahajan.

Graham’s earlier “Ghoul,” a limited horror series inspired by an Arabic folklore about a shape-shifting cannibalistic Jinn, was a hit.

His interest lies, it seems, in folk tales and the paranormal, and in “Betaal” he creates an army of zombies – long-dead British soldiers locked up inside a tunnel. They come to life to victimize and vanquish the local village tribals.

“Betaal”  takes its inspiration from an ancient Indian mythological tale of a noble king and an evil spirit. (Supplied)

These zombies have the power to hypnotize and turn into blood-thirsty vampires. Indeed, the right ingredients for a series of mysterious events, and happily the directors do not resort to Indian cinema’s favorite handle of jump-start to scare viewers.

It is into this plot that the movie introduces a very current evil: Land grabbing. A greedy builder is out to evict the tribals from their homes and lay a road through their land and a closed tunnel which is in the way.

Despite dire warnings not to open it, the builder, led by a police force and headed by corrupt commandant Tyagi (Suchitra Pillai) and her second officer Vikram Sirohi (Viineet Kumar), go ahead, branding the tribals Naxalites (extremists) to justify their highly illegal move.

The series is the brainchild of British director Patrick Graham and India’s Nikhil Mahajan. (Supplied)

While Sirohi, battling his own past, plays the game with half-hearted inclination, a brave tribal woman, Puniya (Manjiri Pupala), becomes his conscience keeper desperately trying to draw him away from a mission that is clearly suicidal.

“Betaal” gains relevance, given India’s questionable treatment of its tribals and methods adopted to usurp their ancestral land, snatching, in the process, their livelihoods and incomes.

The series’ four episodes are chilling, but there are times when the pace is not so smart and somewhat repetitive. “Betaal” is certainly not a patch on Graham’s “Ghoul,” and viewers should prepare themselves for a bit of disappointment.

Topics: review Netflix

