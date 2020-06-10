Egyptian media reports engagement of actress Nelly Karim

DUBAI: Egyptian-Russian actress Nelly Karim has caused a stir on social media this week after rumors surfaced online saying she had married Egyptian businessman Omar Islam. However, a source close to the couple told Arab News the identity of the husband that was given is not true.

The star, who is also a ballerina, teased her 5.9 million Instagram followers this week by posting a photo of herself holding an unidentified man’s hand on the beach on her Stories. The picture did not reveal the mystery man’s identity.







According to Arabic magazine Et Bilarabi, Karim who recently made headlines with the success of her Ramadan series “Bi 100 Wesh," reportedly got engaged to Islam in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family.

It was reported that the gathering was attended by only four members from each of the couple’s families to comply with the social-distancing rules and regulations set by the Egyptian government to curb the spread of the ongoing coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Egyptian newspaper Al-Youm 7 reported this week that Karim said that the picture she posted on her Instagram Story was right after the engagement party. She further revealed that the wedding is expected to take place after the pandemic is over.

Karim has been married twice in the past. Her first was at the age of 16, when she had her two sons Karim and Youssef. She then got married to the nutrition expert Hani Abu El-naga and had her daughters Celia and Kinda.

The couple separated in 2015.