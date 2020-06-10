You are here

  Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali will not release a new collection  

Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali will not release a new collection  

Rami Al-Ali is one of the region’s most celebrated designers. (Supplied)
Arab News

Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali will not release a new collection  

Arab News

DUBAI: Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali announced Wednesday his eponymous label will not present a new Fall 2021 couture collection.

The Dubai-based designer’s decision is a move to support a more sustainable future by reducing the brand’s environmental impact amid the COVID-19 global health crisis.

“We took the decision to not create a new collection this season as we want to be more mindful about our production,” Al-Ali said in a released statement. “Fashion is the most adaptable industry, and very much the mirror of society.”




The Dubai-based designer’s decision is a move to support a more sustainable future. (Supplied)

This change will extend the label’s last Spring 2020 couture collection, which he showcased in Paris a few weeks before the global lockdown occurred, offering adequate time for customers to view the pieces.

According to the released statement, Al-Ali’s decision will give him more time to work on his upcoming timeless collections that will be announced closer to their release date.

Al-Ali is one of the region’s most celebrated designers whose client list includes British screen star Helen Mirren, Oscar-winning costume designer Hannah Beachler and Egyptian actress and singer Yousra. 

In a recent interview with Arab News, Al-Ali spoke about the “back-to-the-roots” movement that started a few years ago and has been growing since. 

“A lot of the younger generation — representing our new clientele — are much more patriotic and seeking to keep their identity intact. They are very much pushing for local products, because they speak their language. They have a global way of thinking, but they want to keep the aesthetic traditional,” he explained.

“Regional brands understand the aesthetics, culture and heritage of the region, so their products are a perfect fit, but it was quite a challenge to convince buyers to take a risk and invest,” Al-Ali added.

Topics: Rami Al-Ali

Harper’s Bazaar appoints first Black and Lebanese editor-in-chief

Updated 10 June 2020
Arab News

Harper's Bazaar appoints first Black and Lebanese editor-in-chief

Updated 10 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Publishing company Hearst Magazines has announced Lebanese-Trinidadian Samira Nasr as the new editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar US. She succeeds Glenda Bailey, who stepped down from the top role in January, after 19-years at the Hearst title.

Nasr will be the first Black and Lebanese EIC in the history of the 153-year-old publication. She previously served as the executive fashion director at Vanity Fair, where she has worked since 2018.

Prior to that, Nasr worked as Elle’s fashion director for five years, and was also a style director for InStyle. Originally from Montreal, she began her career in fashion working as an assistant to Grace Coddington at American Vogue.

She will begin her new role at Harper’s Bazaar on July 6, and will oversee digital in addition to print.

“As the proud daughter of a Lebanese father and Trinidadian mother, my world view is expansive and is anchored in the belief that representation matters,” said Nasr in a video announcing her appointment. 

“My lens by nature is colourful and so it is important to me to begin a new chapter in Bazaar’s history by shining a light on all individuals who I believe are the inspiring voices of our time. I will work to give all voices a platform to tell stories that would never have been told.”

Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid reposted the video on her Instagram Stories, writing “This is the best news of 2020” and “Yes! Queen Samira! This is everything! Sending you my love and congratulations!” 

Topics: Samira Nasr

