Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali will not release a new collection  

DUBAI: Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali announced Wednesday his eponymous label will not present a new Fall 2021 couture collection.

The Dubai-based designer’s decision is a move to support a more sustainable future by reducing the brand’s environmental impact amid the COVID-19 global health crisis.

“We took the decision to not create a new collection this season as we want to be more mindful about our production,” Al-Ali said in a released statement. “Fashion is the most adaptable industry, and very much the mirror of society.”







The Dubai-based designer’s decision is a move to support a more sustainable future. (Supplied)



This change will extend the label’s last Spring 2020 couture collection, which he showcased in Paris a few weeks before the global lockdown occurred, offering adequate time for customers to view the pieces.

According to the released statement, Al-Ali’s decision will give him more time to work on his upcoming timeless collections that will be announced closer to their release date.

Al-Ali is one of the region’s most celebrated designers whose client list includes British screen star Helen Mirren, Oscar-winning costume designer Hannah Beachler and Egyptian actress and singer Yousra.

In a recent interview with Arab News, Al-Ali spoke about the “back-to-the-roots” movement that started a few years ago and has been growing since.

“A lot of the younger generation — representing our new clientele — are much more patriotic and seeking to keep their identity intact. They are very much pushing for local products, because they speak their language. They have a global way of thinking, but they want to keep the aesthetic traditional,” he explained.

“Regional brands understand the aesthetics, culture and heritage of the region, so their products are a perfect fit, but it was quite a challenge to convince buyers to take a risk and invest,” Al-Ali added.