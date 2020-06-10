Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali will not release a new collection  

DUBAI: Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali announced Wednesday his eponymous label will not present a new Fall 2021 couture collection.
The Dubai-based designer’s decision is a move to support a more sustainable future by reducing the brand’s environmental impact amid the COVID-19 global health crisis.
“We took the decision to not create a new collection this season as we want to be more mindful about our production,” Al-Ali said in a released statement. “Fashion is the most adaptable industry, and very much the mirror of society.”
This change will extend the label’s last Spring 2020 couture collection, which he showcased in Paris a few weeks before the global lockdown occurred, offering adequate time for customers to view the pieces.
According to the released statement, Al-Ali’s decision will give him more time to work on his upcoming timeless collections that will be announced closer to their release date.
Al-Ali is one of the region’s most celebrated designers whose client list includes British screen star Helen Mirren, Oscar-winning costume designer Hannah Beachler and Egyptian actress and singer Yousra.
In a recent interview with Arab News, Al-Ali spoke about the “back-to-the-roots” movement that started a few years ago and has been growing since.
“A lot of the younger generation — representing our new clientele — are much more patriotic and seeking to keep their identity intact. They are very much pushing for local products, because they speak their language. They have a global way of thinking, but they want to keep the aesthetic traditional,” he explained.
“Regional brands understand the aesthetics, culture and heritage of the region, so their products are a perfect fit, but it was quite a challenge to convince buyers to take a risk and invest,” Al-Ali added.