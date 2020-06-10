RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 36 more deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 3,717 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.
Over a third of new cases were reported in Riyadh with the capital city recording 1,317 cases. Jeddah recorded 460 new cases, Hufof recorded 194, Dammam 189 and Qatif 157.
The health ministry added that 1,615 more people have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 77,954.
A total of 819 people have died from the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Saudi Arabia announces 36 more COVID-19 deaths
https://arab.news/mh9dx
Saudi Arabia announces 36 more COVID-19 deaths
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 36 more deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 3,717 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.