Saudi Arabia announces 36 more COVID-19 deaths

5,200 Madinah residents take part in COVID-19 testing initiative

MADINAH: Thousands of residents in the holy city of Madinah have taken advantage of a health initiative aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

An estimated 5,200 people attended COVID-19 testing sites set up by Madinah municipality in the central fruit and vegetable market, souks, malls, shops, and residential neighborhoods.

The thermal imaging and mass testing stations were established with the aim of helping to stop the virus from spreading in areas populated by migrant workers through the process of early detection using mobile thermal cameras.

Residents were also given instructions on COVID-19 prevention, hygiene, the correct and safe use of disinfectants, and the importance of social distancing.

Guidelines on what actions to take over suspected cases of COVID-19 were outlined too, with people advised to isolate immediately and contact the health ministry’s call center on 937.