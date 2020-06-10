You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 36 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 36 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announced 36 more deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 3,717 new cases of the disease on Wednesday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mh9dx

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 36 more COVID-19 deaths

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 36 more deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 3,717 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.
Over a third of new cases were reported in Riyadh with the capital city recording 1,317 cases. Jeddah recorded 460 new cases, Hufof recorded 194, Dammam 189 and Qatif 157.
The health ministry added that 1,615 more people have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 77,954.
A total of 819 people have died from the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
5,200 Madinah residents take part in COVID-19 testing initiative

5,200 Madinah residents take part in COVID-19 testing initiative

Updated 10 June 2020
SPA

5,200 Madinah residents take part in COVID-19 testing initiative

  • An estimated 5,200 people attended COVID-19 testing sites
Updated 10 June 2020
SPA

MADINAH: Thousands of residents in the holy city of Madinah have taken advantage of a health initiative aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

An estimated 5,200 people attended COVID-19 testing sites set up by Madinah municipality in the central fruit and vegetable market, souks, malls, shops, and residential neighborhoods.

The thermal imaging and mass testing stations were established with the aim of helping to stop the virus from spreading in areas populated by migrant workers through the process of early detection using mobile thermal cameras.

Residents were also given instructions on COVID-19 prevention, hygiene, the correct and safe use of disinfectants, and the importance of social distancing.

Guidelines on what actions to take over suspected cases of COVID-19 were outlined too, with people advised to isolate immediately and contact the health ministry’s call center on 937.

Topics: COVID-19 Madinah

Related

Saudi Arabia
How Madinah residents prepare Ramadan meals at Prophet’s mosque
Saudi Arabia
Madinah health campaign benefits 60,000 people

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces 36 more COVID-19 deaths
German FM warns Israel against West Bank annexation plans
Iran reports more than 2,000 new virus cases
Netflix zombie horror series offers chills without the thrills
Lebanese actress Cyrine Abdelnour is the new face of Samsung Levant

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.