LONDON: The Eastern Province has the highest proportion of Saudis in private sector jobs according to data from the National Labor Observatory.
It reported that the overall nationalization rate of private-sector establishments rose to 20.37 percent for the first quarter of the year. That compared to 20.21 percent for the year-earlier period.
Saudi Arabia and other Gulf economies are accelerating localazation efforts as part of wider economic reforms aimed at boosting job opportunities for citizens.
The Eastern Province had the highest share of Saudis at 24.01 percent, followed by the Riyadh region at 20.72 percent and the Makkah region at 18.14 percent.
The insurance and finance fields had the highest percentage of Saudi nationals employed in the private sector, which stood at 83.01 percent, followed by international organization activities (70.71 percent), mining and quarries (61.95 percent), education (52.86 percent) and IT and communication (48.81 percent).
Eastern Province leads private sector Saudization drive
