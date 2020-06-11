Zara owner upbeat in shift to big stores and online

You are here

Shoppers queue to enter a re-opened Zara store in Dublin, Ireland, after COVID-19 lockdown had sent retailers’ sales tumbling. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Inditex shares rise even after booking its first loss after sales hit by coronavirus
MADRID: Zara owner Inditex booked its first loss as the coronavirus crisis forced it to shut most shops, but its shares rose after it unveiled a €2.7 billion ($3.1 billion) plan to accelerate its focus on large stores and online sales.

Inditex, the cash-rich owner of fashion brands such as Massimo Dutti and Bershka, said the rapid drop in sales had slowed, with sales at constant currencies falling 34 percent in the June 2-8 period over a year earlier, versus a 51 percent slide in May.

Despite tumbling sales, inventories still fell by the end of the February to April first quarter compared to a year ago, underscoring Inditex’s ability to respond to demand.

“Impressively — especially in the current environment and testament to the strong business model — inventories were actually down 10 percent at the end of the quarter,” JP Morgan wrote.

Shares in Inditex, which said it would pay a 0.35 cent per share dividend for 2019, rose 1.2 percent.

Shop sales in Asian countries, such as China and Korea, were reaching the same levels as last year, Inditex Chairman Pablo Isla told a conference call.

Inditex booked a net loss of €409 million after sales tumbled to €3.3 billion, down from €5.9 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Clothes retailers from H&M to Gap have reported a sharp drop in sales as shoppers hunkered down at home during global lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus. H&M warned it would make its first quarterly loss in decades in the March to May period.

Inditex’s quarterly loss included a €308 million provision to close up to 1,200 smaller stores in 2020 and 2021 in a shift to bigger stores.

It said it would spend an extra €2.7 billion overall to upgrade technology at stores and to drive its online sales so that they made up a quarter of sales by 2022, compared to 14 percent now. Online sales surged 95 percent in the lockdown in April.

Inditex said the focus on bigger stores would expand shop floor space by about 2.5 percent a year in 2020-2022.

Topics: Zara COVID-19 Inditex

UK’s Monsoon and Accessorize shut 35 stores in bid to survive

  • The UK government is allowing non-essential stores to reopen from June 15
LONDON: British fashion retailers Monsoon and Accessorize will close 35 stores, make 545 staff redundant and seek rent cuts for remaining shops as part of a restructuring led by its founder to survive the COVID-19 crisis.

Administrators from business advisory firm FRP were appointed late on Tuesday and sold the companies’ business and assets to Adena Brands, a company ultimately controlled by Peter Simon, who founded Monsoon in 1973.

The pandemic and the subsequent national lockdown had made the business unviable.

Under a so-called pre-pack administration, a company goes into a formal insolvency process but immediately emerges under a new ownership structure in a pre-arranged deal.

Adena acquired the Monsoon and Accessorize brands, their digital business, along with the intellectual property, the head office and design teams, and the group’s distribution center in Wellingborough, central England.

As part of the deal Simon will inject up to £15 million ($19.1 million) into the business.

Adena will now enter talks with the landlords of Monsoon and Accessorize’s 162 remaining stores to see if they can reach terms to reopen them when the current lockdown ends. Adena said it hopes to save up to 100 stores and 2,300 jobs.

“We will now try to save as many of our stores as possible, depending on the outcome of various discussions with landlords,” said Simon.

The UK government is allowing non-essential stores to reopen from June 15.

Britain’s store-based retail sector, outside of food, has been severely hit by the lockdown to counter the pandemic, with already weak players such as Laura Ashley, Debenhams, Oasis Warehouse and Cath Kidston all falling into administration with the loss of thousands of jobs.

Topics: monsoon United Kingdom

