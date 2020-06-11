You are here

Erdogan accused of wanting to build a loyal ‘militia’

“They are using the institution of nightwatchmen to set up a militia,” an opposition party member said. (AFP)
AFP

  • The “nightwatchmen” will now be allowed to carry firearms and have the powers to stop and search people
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s parliament passed a controversial bill on Wednesday giving neighborhood patrols greater powers, with critics accusing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of wanting to build a loyal “militia.”
The new law gives “nightwatchmen,” who walk the streets at night to report burglaries and disturbances, almost the same powers as police.
They will now be allowed to carry firearms and have the powers to stop and search people.
With more than 28,000 members, the nightwatchmen institution — which is attached to the interior ministry and dates back more than 100 years — has grown considerably after an attempted coup in July 2016 against Erdogan.
The bill’s debate in parliament triggered heated exchanges, with deputies even coming to blows during a feisty session on Tuesday.
Erdogan’s AKP party, which put forward the bill, says the new rules will enable the nightwatchmen to more effectively help law enforcement by thwarting burglaries and preventing assaults on the streets.
In old Turkish films the guards are portrayed as benevolent uncles patrolling the streets with a whistle between their lips, on the lookout for troublemakers.
But the opposition accused Erdogan of authoritarianism by setting up a loyal armed force.
“They are using the institution of nightwatchmen to set up a militia,” Mahir Polat from the main opposition CHP party said on Tuesday, adding the police should be reinforced if needed.
 

Expert warns of second wave of coronavirus in Egypt

LAILA MOHAMED

  • Egypt has reported 1,306 deaths from the virus and 36,829 infections since the beginning of the outbreak in February
CAIRO: A World Health Organization (WHO) expert has confirmed the possibility of a second wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a number of countries. 

Maha Talat, the regional antimicrobial adviser for the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office, cited Iran as an example, where infections have surged again. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, via videoconferencing, on the latest developments on the pandemic, she added that Egypt was still in the middle of the first wave, which has not yet subsided. After this wave, she said, another wave might hit the country. 

Egypt has reported 1,306 deaths from the virus and 36,829 infections since the beginning of the outbreak in February. 

Dr. Ahmed El-Zenary, a member of the infection control team in a quarantine hospital in Egypt, said: “What often happens with respiratory viruses is that they spread on a large scale, then start to decline, just like sea waves. A few months later, they surge again and spread around the world, or parts of the world, in what is known as the second wave.” 

He said a new wave takes place in the form of a genetic mutation in the virus. 

El-Zenary said this could be avoided in Egypt by: “Imposing restrictions on movement which limit the spread of the virus. However, this leaves many people subject to infection as soon as they start going out again.” 

He said a second wave of the virus would likely not be very strong.  

Cairo-based Dr. Abdel-Meguid Ibrahim told Arab News that Egypt could possibly face a second wave “although I believe that it will not be that different from the first wave, or that it will immediately follow the first wave. However, it is easy to avoid.”

