Iran says will now send Ukraine airliner black boxes to Paris

176 people were killed including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents. (AFP)
  • Tehran would now send the heavily damaged recorders to France’s BEA air accident investigation agency
  • The plane was shot down on Jan. 8 near Tehran by an Iranian surface-to-air missile
Iran told the UN’s aviation agency on Wednesday that it would send black boxes from a downed Ukrainian jetliner to Paris for analysis, once countries involved in the investigation agree, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The other countries involved are Ukraine, Canada and the United States. Canada previously pressed Iran to send the black boxes to France for analysis.
Iran has refused to hand over the flight recorders from the Ukraine International Airlines flight, which was shot down on Jan. 8 near Tehran by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, killing 176 people including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.
In March, Iran told the UN’s aviation agency that it would send the black boxes to Ukraine.
But on Wednesday, a representative from Iran told a virtual meeting of the agency’s governing council that Tehran would now send the heavily damaged recorders to France’s BEA air accident investigation agency.
“Iran said they will send them to Paris soon subject to agreement of the states involved in the investigation,” said one of the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Iranian officials were not immediately available for comment. A spokeswoman for Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau declined to comment on discussion of the boxes being sent to Paris.
“Iran made a commitment in March. They showed an openness to transferring the black boxes but we want to see concrete action on their part to see it through,” she said.
Under UN rules, Iran retains overall control of the investigation while the United States and Ukraine are accredited as the countries where the jet was respectively built and operated. Canada has also played a role as the home of many of the accident’s victims. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Topics: Iran Ukrainian Airlines flight 752

Erdogan accused of wanting to build a loyal ‘militia’

Updated 18 min 45 sec ago
AFP

Erdogan accused of wanting to build a loyal ‘militia’

  • The “nightwatchmen” will now be allowed to carry firearms and have the powers to stop and search people
Updated 18 min 45 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s parliament passed a controversial bill on Wednesday giving neighborhood patrols greater powers, with critics accusing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of wanting to build a loyal “militia.”
The new law gives “nightwatchmen,” who walk the streets at night to report burglaries and disturbances, almost the same powers as police.
They will now be allowed to carry firearms and have the powers to stop and search people.
With more than 28,000 members, the nightwatchmen institution — which is attached to the interior ministry and dates back more than 100 years — has grown considerably after an attempted coup in July 2016 against Erdogan.
The bill’s debate in parliament triggered heated exchanges, with deputies even coming to blows during a feisty session on Tuesday.
Erdogan’s AKP party, which put forward the bill, says the new rules will enable the nightwatchmen to more effectively help law enforcement by thwarting burglaries and preventing assaults on the streets.
In old Turkish films the guards are portrayed as benevolent uncles patrolling the streets with a whistle between their lips, on the lookout for troublemakers.
But the opposition accused Erdogan of authoritarianism by setting up a loyal armed force.
“They are using the institution of nightwatchmen to set up a militia,” Mahir Polat from the main opposition CHP party said on Tuesday, adding the police should be reinforced if needed.
 

Topics: Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

