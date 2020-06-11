You are here

China's street vendors rush to sell despite mixed messages

Updated 11 June 2020
Beijing, June 11, 2020 Agence France Presse: Snacks, underwear, jewelry and even rabbits — Chinese hard-hit by this year’s economic turmoil are selling their wares on the street after a top leader offered support to hawkers despite long-standing curbs on the practice.
Many are meeting stiff resistance from police, who have spent years trying to sweep such stalls off the streets to clean up their city’s image, and reviled urban management officers known as “chengguan,” who have repeatedly and sometimes violently cracked down on street pedlars — usually low-income migrant workers.
The mixed messaging began when a government website reported that Chinese Premier Li Keqiang had told street stall holders they were a key part of the economy during a visit to northeast China last week.
“The street vendor economy and the small shop economy are important sources of employment... and are just as vital to China as high-end luxury stores,” Li told traders, after asking how they had fared during the last few months of restrictions due to the coronavirus epidemic.
While not backed by any formal policy, Li’s comments spurred people nationwide to set up street stalls, including on the back of bikes and even on pavements.
But just as they took to the streets after Li’s comments, they were shooed out of central hotspots in Beijing as authorities vowed to step up scrutiny.
Wang Zhiping, a 72-year-old former street cleaner originally from central Henan province, took up street selling after hearing Li’s words of encouragement.
“I only started last week, but business hasn’t been very good. I have no other source of income and my health is too poor to continue cleaning,” said Wang, who sells socks in a Beijing underpass.
“Li Keqiang is a senior Communist Party member. Why are the chengguan going against what the Communist Party is supporting?“
People’s Daily, a Communist Party mouthpiece, called for stricter oversight of street traders, while the state-run Beijing Daily claimed that the stalls were backward and “not suited” to the city.
“I only started selling grilled pancakes this week but chengguan have chased me off four times already,” said a middle-aged woman, who refused to give her name, running a mobile food stall in the capital’s Chaoyang district.

Outside Beijing though, some cities and provincial capitals have loosened restrictions as the virus outbreak was brought under control.
And there was online rejoicing of street vending with hashtags including “If you were a street vendor, what would you sell?” and “Everyone is street selling” getting millions of views on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform.
But in another conflicting message, one of the most popular discussion threads on the topic was censored on Wednesday, and the hashtag “street vending economy” was deleted.
Even so, photos of streets crammed with stalls and car boot sales have been going viral on Weibo, where many first-time stall holders — often millennials — complained business was slow.
“Today’s my first time... customers passed by and asked about the price but didn’t buy since they thought it was too expensive,” wrote one woman who photographed herself selling toys on the street in Dongguan, Guangdong province, on Tuesday.
“I’m hungry already, but can I buy lunch if it will mean a greater loss?“
Tang Min, former chief economist of the Asian Development Bank’s mission in China, told a government-organized press conference Thursday that street stalls can create some new employment but “cannot replace the formal economy.”
But no country would allow “street stalls everywhere, with disorder everywhere,” he added.
Analysts also questioned whether these traders can have much impact as Chinese authorities seek to revive the world’s second-largest economy, which has seen unemployment soar this year.
Premier Li revealed last month that there are 600 million people who earned 1,000 yuan ($140) or less per month in China — barely enough for rent in one of the country’s lower-tier cities.
This is despite President Xi Jinping’s high-profile campaign to alleviate poverty.
“Although it seems sensible to relax regulations on self-employment activity in times of recession... I am skeptical that promoting a street vendor economy will substantially boost consumption,” said Albert Park, an economics professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.
“Even if the demand for such products is substantial in some locations, it is likely because street vendors are stealing business from regular stores rather than boosting total consumption.”

'Fifty drivers fight for one order': Gig economy slammed by virus

Updated 12 June 2020
SINGAPORE: Indonesian motorcycle taxi driver Aji chain-smokes and checks his smartphone constantly while waiting for orders by the roadside in downtown Jakarta on a hot June morning, but is staring at the prospect of another fruitless day.

Before the coronavirus outbreak hit, the 35-year-old father of four would ferry at least 20 passengers for a daily income of between $13 and $20 as a driver for homegrown ride-hailing app Gojek.

But when transportation services halted under a city lockdown, Aji considered it a good day if he got more than two food delivery orders, which pay him $0.70 each time. On some days, he has had none. Even with restrictions eased this week, he is struggling to feed his family.

“The situation is that there are many drivers but orders are few,” he said, asking to be identified only by his first name.

Eleven drivers for Gojek and Grab, which is backed by SoftBank Group, in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand told Reuters they’ve similarly struggled, with income slashed by more than half as the pandemic batters Southeast Asia.

And, disappointingly, for both drivers and the companies, an increase in food deliveries — forecast as a major growth area for both firms — has come nowhere near compensating for the losses in transport.

Even in Vietnam, seen as a recovery success story, drivers are reeling.

“The pandemic may cost me and many colleagues our vehicles, which we had bought using borrowed money,” said Grab car driver Tung in Hanoi, fearing that lenders may repossess the vehicles.

Unions representing Gojek and larger Singaporean rival Grab, Southeast Asia’s most highly valued startup at $14 billion, say thousands of drivers are in the same situation, especially in Indonesia, both firms’ largest market.

Their plight threatens a core promise of both companies: that they can improve the lives of tens of millions of people across Southeast Asia even as they provide big paydays for their blue-chip corporate and financial investors.

Southeast Asian governments have warned millions could end up jobless as a result of the outbreak.

The two firms said they are supporting drivers with measures ranging from food packages and vouchers to low-interest bank loans and car rental rebates. But the crisis has also led them to cut the subsidies that have fueled their growth.

Doubts have also crept up about the ride-hailing model globally and on whether investors will continue pumping in massive funds into the startups.

Even before the pandemic, Grab and Gojek — like Uber and Lyft in the US and other ride-hailing firms around the world — were operating at a steep loss.

Grab co-founder Tan Hooi Ling has warned the company may potentially face a “long winter.”

Both companies still have plenty of cash. One source with knowledge of the matter said Grab has $3 billion in reserves. Sources familiar with Gojek’s finances said it was finalizing an over $3 billion investment round at a $10 billion valuation; Facebook and Paypal announced investments in Gojek’s fintech arm just last week, and it also counts Google and Tencent among its backers.

Each has avoided major layoffs so far, though Grab is implementing voluntary unpaid leave for staff and Gojek is reviewing its services. In the US, Uber, whose Southeast Asia business was bought by Grab, said it would cut 23 percent of its workforce. “Transport has fallen off a cliff, food has held steady, while logistics went through the roof and online payments are high . . . so having a portfolio of products helps,” said Gojek Chief Operating Officer Hans Patuwo. “If we were only a transport company, I’d be quite bowled over.”

Executives and investors at both firms point to the resurgence of orders at Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing as cause for optimism.

“The rate of recovery will be mostly dependent on when government lockdowns end,” said Grab Operations Managing Director Russell Cohen, noting Grab’s transport business had previously been profitable in several markets.

The crisis has revived speculation among investors about a merger of the two firms, which sources say has been discussed in early 2020, but not led to serious talks.

Gojek said any reports of a merger are inaccurate. A Grab spokesman declined to comment.

Grab and Gojek have long touted the fast-growing food delivery industry as a big opportunity. But with platforms taking only a 20-30 percent commission that is shared with drivers, margins are slim. And growth did not materialize in every market during the lockdowns.

A restaurant chain CEO in Jakarta said that food delivery had not picked up in Southeast Asia’s largest economy due to people cooking more at home and as most orders traditionally consisted of lunches for office workers, who are now at home.

