Malaysia cancels Hajj for this year amid pandemic

Malaysian Hajj pilgrims gather in training days before their departure for Saudi Arabia in this June 30, 2018 file photo. (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 June 2020
Nor Arlene Tan

  • Hajj was postponed on account of the safety, health and well-being of Malaysians
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is not sending Hajj pilgrims to Makkah this year in light of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s Hajj starts around July  28 and the country was due to send about 31,600 pilgrims.

The decision to cancel was based on consultations with the Health Ministry of Malaysia and the Malaysian Hajj Pilgrims’ Fund Board (Tabung Haji), as well as with members of a special meeting of the Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia that took place on June 9.

“The pilgrimage for all Malaysians for the Hajj season of Hijrah 1441 is postponed to next year,” Dr. Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, a minister in the prime minister’s office, said on Thursday at a press conference.

Al-Bakri said that the Hajj postponement to 2021 was made after taking into consideration the safety, health and well-being of Malaysians. Those with a furada visa —  a Hajj visa obtained directly from Saudi Arabia’s embassy — were also not allowed to go for Hajj this year.

BACKGROUND

The pandemic has caused a serious global health crisis. Coronavirus has infected 7.4 million people worldwide and resulted in more than 418,000 deaths. Malaysia has taken strict measures in curbing the spread of coronavirus, including enacting the Movement Control Order since March 16 and conducting mass testings for COVID-19 among migrant workers and refugees.

“Yesterday I invited and met with the Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia and handed the official letter of Hajj postponement for Malaysia to be presented to Dr. Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Benten, minister of Hajj and Umrah for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Malaysia has followed its Southeast Asia neighbors Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia, Thailand and Brunei in canceling the Hajj pilgrimage for this year.

As a result Malaysia has managed to reduce new cases. It currently has a total of 8,369 cases, of which 7,065 have recovered.

Malaysia has gradually allowed most businesses and places of worship, including mosques, to open with strict observations of social distancing measures and guidelines.

Trump to accept Republican nomination in Jacksonville, Florida

Trump to accept Republican nomination in Jacksonville, Florida

  • Florida is a crucial battleground in Trump’s November election matchup against Democrat Joe Biden
  • Democrats will hold their convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in August
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will accept the Republican presidential nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, this summer after balking at having the event in Charlotte, North Carolina, due to the state’s coronavirus social-distancing rules.
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement on Thursday the official business of the party’s convention would still be held in Charlotte but the celebration of Trump’s nomination would be moved to Jacksonville.
The announcement, which was expected, caps an ugly dispute that had been brewing between Trump, his Republican Party and Democratic Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina, who refused to alter public health protocols to suit Trump in a state where the number of COVID-19 cases is still growing.
Instead, Trump will give his acceptance speech on Aug. 27 in a 15,000-seat arena in his recently adopted home state of Florida, where a top ally, Ron DeSantis, is governor. Florida is a crucial battleground in Trump’s November election matchup against Democrat Joe Biden. “Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020,” McDaniel said.
Trump and the committee have insisted that the president speak to a packed house, forcing the flight from Charlotte. North Carolina looks to be another closely contested state, and Republicans had hoped that the economic benefits of the convention would boost Trump’s chances there.
In her statement, McDaniel pledged the event in Jacksonville would be “safe and exciting” but offered no details of any virus-related measures the committee will take.
Democrats are scheduled to hold their convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in August, but have not yet worked out their own safety precautions for the event.

