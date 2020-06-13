You are here

  • Home
  • Uncertainty as Spain puts coronavirus death toll ‘on hold’

Uncertainty as Spain puts coronavirus death toll ‘on hold’

A healthcare worker takes part in a protest calling for a reinforced healthcare system outside the Gregorio Maranon hospital in Madrid on June 8, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 7 min 4 sec ago
AFP

Uncertainty as Spain puts coronavirus death toll ‘on hold’

  • On May 25, Spanish health ministry changed its method of collecting data on confirmed cases and fatalities
  • Since June 7, the number of dead has stuck at 27,136
Updated 7 min 4 sec ago
AFP

MADRID: For days now, Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll has been on hold, generating widespread uncertainty about the real state of the epidemic that has claimed more than 27,000 lives.
The health ministry’s emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon, who for months has given a daily briefing on the pandemic’s evolution, acknowledged the “astonishment” and “confusion” generated by the figures.
On May 25, the ministry changed its method of collecting data on confirmed cases and fatalities, initially giving a daily death toll of between 50 and 100.
But the figure then fell to fewer than five per day and on some days there were no deaths at all.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez even told parliament there had been “no deaths” for several days, prompting a backlash from the right and the far-right who have since accused him of hiding the real number of fatalities.
“(The) biggest danger is communicating this idea that the epidemic is over because the virus is still present in our country although at much lower levels,” warned Salvador Macip, an expert in health sciences at Catalonia’s Open University.
Simon has said the new system was set up to facilitate the rapid detection and isolation of any new outbreak and that the regions must provide a detailed breakdown of cases, rather than lumping all figures together.
But last week he acknowledged that the overall number of deaths had remained “frozen” as a result of discrepancies in the figures, which he put down to delays in submitting data in certain regional areas.
Since June 7, the number of dead has stuck at 27,136 while the regional authorities “review the information on deaths ... (until) they can give a precise death date which will give a clearer sequence,” Simon said.
But some regions have hit back, insisting they have submitted all the required data yet saying it wasn’t reflected in the overall balance.
Such was the case with Andalusia whose health minister Jesus Aguirre recently lashed out at the central government’s “total lack of respect for the dead” in publishing lower figures than those submitted by the southern region itself.
One problem with the new system is that it puts “excessive emphasis on reporting the previous day’s figures” because if the data arrive after the deadline, they’re not added to the daily total, explained Kiko Llaneras, a data analyst with El Pais newspaper.
It has turned into “a source of huge disinformation” and in terms of communication it has “tainted the entire debate,” he said.
The situation became even more chaotic this week after the National Statistics Institute (INE) and the Carlos III Health Institute published figures showing that Spain’s death toll has been between 43,000 and 44,000 higher than it has been on average in recent years.
And this “excess mortality” has further inflamed the opposition who point to it as proof the government is playing down the death toll.
But the government has rejected such claims, saying such figures include those who died of other causes or had COVID symptoms and never had a PCR test.
Such testing kits, which were very scarce at the start of the outbreak, have since become essential for confirming a new case and adding it to the overall figures.
“It is normal that the death toll does not coincide with the excess mortality figures,” explained Ildefonso Hernández, spokesman for the Spanish Society of Public Health, saying similar situations occur during flu season and heatwaves.
“Is the government hiding deaths under the carpet? No, it’s not. Is the government communicating clearly? No, it’s not doing that either,” he complained.
“One of the fundamental issues is that the management of information and communicating figures in the epidemic has not been clear enough,” agreed Llaneras.

Parts of Beijing locked down due to fresh virus cluster

Updated 20 min 1 sec ago

Parts of Beijing locked down due to fresh virus cluster

Updated 20 min 1 sec ago
BEIJING: Dozens of people tested positive for the coronavirus in Beijing as parts of the city were locked down Saturday after the emergence of a new cluster linked to a wholesale food market.
People were ordered to stay home at 11 residential estates in south Beijing’s Fengtai district and the nearby Xinfadi market was closed as authorities raced to contain the outbreak that has fueled fears of a resurgence in local transmission.
Most of the six new domestic infections reported Saturday were linked to the meat and vegetable market, the National Health Commission said.
But another 45 asymptomatic cases — which China counts separately — were detected after mass testing of nearly 2,000 workers at the market on Friday, city health official Pang Xinghuo later told reporters.
They have been placed under medical observation, Pang said.
Another worker tested positive at a farmers’ market in the city’s northwestern district of Haidian. They were a close contact of one of the confirmed cases linked to Xinfadi.
Beijing’s first COVID-19 case in two months, announced on Thursday, had visited Xinfadi market last week and had no recent travel history outside the city.
China’s domestic outbreak had been brought largely under control through vast, strict lockdowns that were imposed after the disease was first detected in the central city of Wuhan late last year.
These measures had mostly been lifted as the infection rate dropped, and the majority of cases reported in recent months were citizens living abroad who were tested as they returned home during the pandemic.
Among the six new domestic cases announced Saturday were three Xinfadi market workers, one market visitor and two employees at the China Meat Research Center, seven kilometers (four miles) away. One of the employees had visited the market last week.
Authorities closed the market, along with another seafood market visited by one of the patients, for disinfection and sample collection on Friday.
AFP reporters saw hundreds of police officers and dozens of paramilitary police deployed at the two markets, with no one allowed to leave Xinfadi.
Workers were seen hauling several crates of seafood out of Jingshen seafood market, also in Fengtai district.
Officials in Fengtai — which has more than two million residents — announced Saturday that the district has established a “wartime mechanism” and “field command center” to deal with the fresh wave.
Nine nearby schools and kindergartens have been closed. On Friday, Beijing delayed the return of students to primary schools across the city, and suspended all sporting events and group dining.
Cross-provincial tour groups have also been suspended.
The chairman of the Xinfadi market told state-run Beijing News that the virus was detected on chopping boards used to handle imported salmon, stoking fears over the hygiene of the city’s food supply.
Beijing’s market supervision authorities ordered a city-wide food safety inspection focusing on fresh and frozen meat, poultry and fish in supermarkets, warehouses and catering services.
Major supermarket chains including Wumart and Carrefour removed all stocks of salmon overnight in the capital, but said supplies of other products would not be affected, Beijing Daily reported Saturday.
Some Beijing restaurants were not serving any salmon on Saturday, according to AFP reporters.
On Saturday morning, community volunteers in various Beijing districts knocked on residents’ doors to ask if they had recently visited Xinfadi market.
Beijing authorities also announced a mass COVID-19 testing campaign of anyone who has had “close contact” with the Xinfadi market since May 30, after they tested over 5,000 environmental samples from farmers’ markets and large supermarkets across the city on Friday. Of those, all 40 positive samples came from Xinfadi market.

Latest updates

Uncertainty as Spain puts coronavirus death toll ‘on hold’
Parts of Beijing locked down due to fresh virus cluster
Malaysia reports 43 new coronavirus cases, one new death
Mayor urges people to avoid central London ahead of protests
Churches in Kuwait prepare for re-opening

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.