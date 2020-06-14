You are here

Alicia Keys and John Legend Set to Headline Special 'Verzuz' Battle

Singer Alicia Keys will go hit-for-hit with John Legend in the online battle series. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: R&B singers Alicia Keys and John Legend will go hit-for-hit in the popular Instagram Live battle series, Verzuz on June 19.

“Let’s celebrate Juneteenth with a special edition #Verzuz! @AliciaKeys vs @JohnLegend,” the battle series co-helmed by hip-hop producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland  announced on Instagram.

Juneteenth is an annual American holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate when slaves were told they were “free” on June 19, 1865.

The Verzuz online battle series has taken off during quarantine and has had showdowns between superstars such as Nelly and Ludacris, Lil Jon and T-Pain, Jill Scott and Erykah Badu and many more.

The Alicia Keys vs. John Legend battle is set for Friday, June 19, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Topics: Alicia Keys John Legend

Shopping and entertainment in the age of COVID-19

Updated 13 June 2020
Arab News

Shopping and entertainment in the age of COVID-19

  • In Saudi Arabia, home schooling and working from home led to the biggest increase in demand in the IT sector in March
  • 43% of participants in the Kingdom are planning to subscribe to a paid streaming service or paid apps
Updated 13 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: It is no surprise that COVID-19 has disrupted the way we live, function and work. People and businesses have had to adapt to a new normal that is constantly changing.
In this new environment, market research agency GfK conducted a study for a deeper understanding of current and future consumer behaviors, lifestyles and moods across 30 markets globally, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and South Africa. 
The study covers areas such as spending habits, media and product consumption, and travel and mobility trends.
“Consumers around the world are facing unprecedented challenges as the COVID-19 crisis continues to disrupt their employment, travel and lifestyles,” said Rahul Dixit, GfK’s head of digital research for the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan.
“The resulting anxiety and uncertainty from these disruptions have also brought about significant adjustment to their habits and future plans. GfK’s study investigates key areas such as shopping, travel and use of online tools to gauge the impact on perceptions, mood and behaviors in various industries. These insights identify signs of disruption to brands so that opportunities and risks are seen early and managed effectively.”

Disruption can signify an opportunity for brands as 29 percent in Saudi Arabia, 24 percent in Egypt and 35 percent in South Africa report buying new brands because their usually preferred one was out of stock.
In Saudi Arabia, new practices such as home schooling and working from home led to the biggest increase in demand in the IT sector in March 2020, recording a growth in sales value by a third compared to March 2019. Media tablets led this growth with its 70 percent spike in sales value.
Mobile computing grew by nearly 20 percent in March 2020. With more time being spent at home, consumers are spending more on video game consoles, with the sector seeing a reported increase of 119 percent in sales value compared to 2019.
More time at home has also resulted in an increase in media consumption and subsequently higher exposure to advertising.
More than two-thirds (69 percent) of respondents feel that they are watching more ads now than before, and 59 percent said they are enjoying watching them.
In Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, listening / streaming music online (62 percent) and online videos (61 percent) are the leading forms of entertainment as more people spend time at home.
In Saudi Arabia, 43 percent are planning to subscribe to a paid streaming service or paid apps.

This is an important time for brands to pay attention to their consumers and focus on maintaining a positive relationship rather than trying to sell.
More time at home has resulted in increased media consumption, including ads. Moreover, consumers are paying attention to ads — the good and the bad.

“In a constantly evolving scenario, the impact of an increase in VAT announced recently, oil prices and politics, among other factors, add to the complexities for consideration,” said Dixit.
“Decision makers in business who have access to research will benefit from statistically sound data and will be able to move faster, more surely.”

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt Saudi Arabia South Africa

