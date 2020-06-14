You are here

  • Home
  • US-Egyptian model Sandra Shehab channels summer with an outdoor picnic at home

US-Egyptian model Sandra Shehab channels summer with an outdoor picnic at home

The American-Egyptian model enjoyed an outdoor picnic at home over the weekend. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z4qfs

Updated 14 June 2020
Arab News

US-Egyptian model Sandra Shehab channels summer with an outdoor picnic at home

Updated 14 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: With summer weather here and social-distancing encouraged in many countries amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, an outdoor picnic is proving to be a popular quarantine pastime with our region’s it girls.  

American-Egyptian model Sandra Shehab enjoyed her very own version of a fête champêtre in New York – where stay-at-home orders are still in place – over the weekend. Wearing a lilac flower-printed summer dress and a matching lavender scarf around her head, The former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant spread out a white blanket in her backyard to sit on, which she decorated with fresh  flower bouquets, a matching floral tea set, linen napkins, a tray of toasted bagels and a plate of vibrant fruit. 



View this post on Instagram


Saturday picnic

A post shared by ساندرا |SANDRA SHEHAB (@missshehab) on

She was joined by her quarantine companion, her sister, jewelry designer Amy Shehab, who shared snippets of the outdoor picnic on her Instagram Stories. 

It’s not the first time that the 25-year-old partook in the seasonal warm weather activity. A few weeks ago, the Egyptian model celebrated a quarantine Eid with an outdoor garden gathering, complete with a Viennese table filled with a selection of different desserts. 



View this post on Instagram


Dessert anyone?

A post shared by ساندرا |SANDRA SHEHAB (@missshehab) on

The mood for a picnic also struck Dubai-based Iraqi influencer Rania Fawaz, who posted a video from her outdoor spread on Instagram. “Thinking to host an indoor picnic,” she wrote to her 880,000 followers.  

Unlike Shehab, Fawaz kept her spread pretty simple. A checked blanket to sit on, a glass bottle of sparkling water and  fresh fruits were all that was needed for an idyllic afternoon well spent in the sunny outdoors. When it came to her dining-in-fresh-air outfit, she kept it casual with a pair of jeans and a white, long-sleeved top. 

Outdoor dining is shaping up to be a favorite warm weather activity with influencers and celebrities. Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid, who is self-isolating in her mother Yolanda’s Pennsylvania farm with parents-to-be Gigi and Zayn Malik, recently shared photos of what she’s been up to during quarantine, which includes playing the grill master, barbecuing hot dogs and corn in her backyard. 

Topics: Sandra Shehab

Palestinian-Algerian filmmaker Lina Soualem will be joining the jury panel at Cannes Docs

Updated 14 June 2020
Arab News

Palestinian-Algerian filmmaker Lina Soualem will be joining the jury panel at Cannes Docs

Updated 14 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI:  Palestinian-Algerian filmmaker Lina Soualem will be joining the prestigious jury panel at the forthcoming Cannes Docs, set to take place virtually from Monday, June 22 to Thursday, June 25.

Soualem will be joined on the jury by Zane Balcus, head of the Baltic Sea Forum for Documentaries in Latvia, and Lea Maria Strandbaek Sorensen, impact and workshop Manager at Nordisk Panorama, an annual film festival for short and documentary films.

Cannes Docs is a networking event that’s part of the Marché du Film Online platform, which includes talks, special screenings and workshops, as well as a curated showcase of documentaries-in-progress from around the world. 

Last year, Soualem presented her debut documentary “Their Algeria” at the Marche du Film, where it took home the inaugural Docs-in-Progress Award. “Their Algeria” tells the story of Soualem’s grandparents, who separated after 62 years of living together.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Cannes’s virtual Marché du Film has revamped Cannes Docs as a digital-only event giving feature documentary film professionals access to a tailored program of events on a dedicated platform. 

 

Topics: Cannes Docs

Latest updates

TWITTER POLL: Should the shisha ban stay after COVID-19 lockdown ends?
Eight jailed for life over Egyptian official assassination attempt
Palestinian-Algerian filmmaker Lina Soualem will be joining the jury panel at Cannes Docs
Saudi Arabia announces 40 more COVID-19 deaths
Iraq PM pledges to overcome security challenges

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.