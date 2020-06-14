US-Egyptian model Sandra Shehab channels summer with an outdoor picnic at home

DUBAI: With summer weather here and social-distancing encouraged in many countries amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, an outdoor picnic is proving to be a popular quarantine pastime with our region’s it girls.

American-Egyptian model Sandra Shehab enjoyed her very own version of a fête champêtre in New York – where stay-at-home orders are still in place – over the weekend. Wearing a lilac flower-printed summer dress and a matching lavender scarf around her head, The former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant spread out a white blanket in her backyard to sit on, which she decorated with fresh flower bouquets, a matching floral tea set, linen napkins, a tray of toasted bagels and a plate of vibrant fruit.

She was joined by her quarantine companion, her sister, jewelry designer Amy Shehab, who shared snippets of the outdoor picnic on her Instagram Stories.

It’s not the first time that the 25-year-old partook in the seasonal warm weather activity. A few weeks ago, the Egyptian model celebrated a quarantine Eid with an outdoor garden gathering, complete with a Viennese table filled with a selection of different desserts.

The mood for a picnic also struck Dubai-based Iraqi influencer Rania Fawaz, who posted a video from her outdoor spread on Instagram. “Thinking to host an indoor picnic,” she wrote to her 880,000 followers.

Unlike Shehab, Fawaz kept her spread pretty simple. A checked blanket to sit on, a glass bottle of sparkling water and fresh fruits were all that was needed for an idyllic afternoon well spent in the sunny outdoors. When it came to her dining-in-fresh-air outfit, she kept it casual with a pair of jeans and a white, long-sleeved top.

Outdoor dining is shaping up to be a favorite warm weather activity with influencers and celebrities. Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid, who is self-isolating in her mother Yolanda’s Pennsylvania farm with parents-to-be Gigi and Zayn Malik, recently shared photos of what she’s been up to during quarantine, which includes playing the grill master, barbecuing hot dogs and corn in her backyard.