Dubai’s sports academies, facilities reopen as coronavirus restrictions ease

DUBAI: Sports academies and coaching clinics in Dubai’s private educational institutions can reopen now, state news agency WAM reported.
The centers must adhere to new coronavirus safety measures defined by Dubai’s Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other relevant authorities, Dubai Sports Council (DSC) said.
Private educational institutions allowed to resume operations include, cricket and football pitches, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, running tracks, indoor sports halls, fitness centers and swimming pools.
“The academies, among other things, will have to make sure they maintain the hygiene and sanitization requirements as mandated by authorities, which includes maintaining a regular cleaning regime, and ensure safe distancing is maintained at all times,” the report quoted DSC.
Centers must first apply for an approval to resume activities with DSC. An inspection team will visit the facilities to ensure the new safety measures are being followed.
“The decision to allow academies at educational institutions to resume business is part of a series of decisions taken by Dubai Sports Council to gradually reopen the sports sector following weeks of closure due to COVID-19, after getting approval from Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management,” DSC said.
Age limitations apply for sport academies as well, individuals below 12 and above 60 years are not permitted to participate in the renewed activities
