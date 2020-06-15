You are here

Not a minor problem: Children in Indonesia most vulnerable to COVID-19

This photo taken on May 20, 2020 shows elementary school students (R) greeting their teacher Henrikus Suroto (L) as he arrives to teach them at their homes in Magelang, Central Java, after schools were closed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. (AFP)
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: Schools in Indonesia will not be opening anytime soon, with 94 percent of students across the country living in areas with a moderate to high risk of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, and over 6,000 children said to have been exposed to the disease.

In a virtual press conference on Monday, Education Minister Nadiem Makarim said that the school year would start on schedule in July, but students would have to study from home, adding that only schools in the green zone, or regions where the infection cases are low, could reopen for the new academic year.

“Only six percent of our students live in the green zone — 85 regions and cities — where schools can gradually reopen. But they will need their parents’ consent to go back studying in school,” Makarim said.

The announcement came after the Indonesian Pediatric Society (IDAI) advised in late May against the reopening of schools at least until December this year after regional governments across Indonesia started to ease some restrictions and reopen the economy.

“They need to clearly explain to the parents that their children will still be exposed to the risk of infections. Assigning zones can be very dynamic — today a region may be a green zone, but it could change anytime,” IDAI Chairman Aman Pulungan told Arab News.

“We can consider reopening schools when there are no new COVID-19 cases in a month, and  no movement of people in and out of the region.”

As of Monday, there were 1,017 new infections and 64 deaths reported in the country, increasing the national total to 39,294 cases and 2,198 deaths.

About 3,000 people below the age of 18 had contracted the virus, 7.8 percent of the national tally, while around 3,400 minors were being treated, according to data from the COVID-19 national task force.

The data also showed that 550 minors had died, out of which 353 were under five years old.

“The number of children who contracted COVID-19 and who died from it continues to increase every week. We should not let even one child die,” Pulungan said, adding that an average of four percent of children who tested positive for the virus died every week, and that the figure of those who had died while undergoing treatment was even higher.

Even before the pandemic, Indonesian children were already exposed to several health issues such as malnutrition, with the World Health Organization (WHO) listing Indonesia among countries with the highest prevalence of stunted growth. In 2019, the prevalence was 27 percent, still well above the WHO standard of 20 percent.

“The comorbidities found in adults are found in children, too, but many Indonesian children also suffer from diarrhea, dengue fever, tuberculosis, and malnutrition,” Pulungan said.

Data from the Ministry of Health showed that 17.7 percent of Indonesian children below five years of age suffered from malnutrition, making their immune systems even more at risk from COVID-19.

“The government needs to beef up its efforts in preventing children from contracting the coronavirus and treating those exposed to the disease,” Susanto, chairman of the Indonesian Commission for Child Protection, told Arab News.

WASHINGTON: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has earned praise for her handling of turbulent anti-racism protests, boosting her prospects of becoming Joe Biden’s running mate and potentially America’s first black female vice president.
Bottoms has led one of the largest, most multiracial metropolitan areas in the United States since early 2018, a potent political force in the southern state of Georgia.
She recently made waves by pushing back against Republican Governor Brian Kemp and US President Donald Trump and advocating against the rapid reopening of businesses and Georgia communities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Then, in this divisive American hour, she propelled herself to national prominence with a spellbinding speech on May 29 when protests in her city turned destructive as people raged about the police killing of unarmed African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“If you care about this city, then go home,” Bottoms appealed to looters and non-violent demonstrators alike in remarks that quickly went viral.
“If you want change in America, go and register to vote,” she added, her voice rising. “That is the change we need in this country.”
Bottoms has acknowledged being wholly unaware of the telegenic power of her impromptu comments that night.
But the “chaos,” as she called it, eased, and the protests that followed in Atlanta remained largely peaceful. She even joined demonstrators on Atlanta’s streets.
Bottoms, 50, often turns personal when she discusses how her black children will make their way in the world, and speaks in a measured clip that suggests she weighs every word.
Suddenly, the mayor is being mentioned as a potential Biden running mate in the same breath as prominent black political women like US Senator Kamala Harris, congresswoman Val Demings and Obama-era national security adviser Susan Rice.
Bottoms said she has not given the issue much thought given her focus on mitigating the pandemic and addressing the protests and calls for police reform.
“But if (Biden) felt that I would be the person to help him win in November, and I would be best suited, it is certainly something I would give serious consideration to,” she told Axios last week.
Since those comments, a new challenge emerged: the killing by police Friday of another black man, this time in Atlanta itself.
As tensions swelled, the police chief resigned. The officer who pulled the trigger was fired on the recommendation of Bottoms, who said she does not believe that deadly force was justified.
Some demonstrators have heaped pressure on Bottoms, threatening to oust her in the next election if she did not handle the latest crisis with dexterity.
The community’s anxieties hit close to home. As a child, Bottoms watched terrified as her father, the once-famous singer Major Lance, was led away in handcuffs and jailed on a drug conviction.
The tragedy inspired her commitment to criminal justice reform.
Bottoms’s political experience has been local, but she prides herself on having worked in all three branches of government.
A dozen years ago she served as a part-time magistrate judge before winning a spot on the Atlanta city council. In 2017 she won a heated run-off for mayor, and turned her executive authority to cleaning up the streets, resolving a ransom-ware attack and bringing Super Bowl LIII to Atlanta.
Then came 2020 and a convergence of crises: coronavirus, the resulting economic devastation, and now sweeping calls for police reform and racial justice.
Few of her rivals for vice president have come face to face with such a triple threat.
Even before Bottoms was thrust into the spotlight over the protests, a Biden confidante sang her praises.
Bottoms “would make a tremendous VP candidate,” senior House Democrat Jim Clyburn told the Financial Times in March.
During a televised Sunday town hall featuring other black civic leaders, Bottoms revealed it has been difficult to “put aside my own anger and sadness” and articulate what communities should hear about efforts to confront racial injustice.
“These deaths will not be in vain,” she pledged. “There’s a movement across this country and it is changing all of our cities.”

