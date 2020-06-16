You are here

  • Home
  • UK COVID-19 vaccine to begin human trials this week

UK COVID-19 vaccine to begin human trials this week

A staff member of Harrods store welcomes a customer during the reopening following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London on Monday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bfudw

Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News

UK COVID-19 vaccine to begin human trials this week

  • Imperial College team pioneering new technology that could cost as little as £3 per dose
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A team of UK scientists hopes to receive approval to begin human trials of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The vaccine in question would harness new technology, which would mean it could be manufactured in large quantities with equipment bought off the shelf, and be relatively cheap to produce at just £3 ($3.76) per dose.
The UK government has given £18.5 million in funding toward research and trials of the vaccine, with £5 million more being donated from private sources.
The scientists, at Imperial College in London, said the new vaccine works by injecting a dose of approximately a thousandth of a thousandth of a gram of genetic material, called RNA, into the body, allowing it to begin multiplying.
The RNA would then cause human cells to begin producing a protein found on the surface of COVID-19 cells, in a large enough quantity to train the immune system to detect and neutralize the protein — enabling it to do the same if later infected with the virus itself.
Prof. Robin Shattock, the team’s leader and a mucosal infection specialist at Imperial College, said the amount of RNA required would mean that a liter of the vaccine could be enough to inoculate 200 million people.
“It really is a tiny dose,” he told The Times newspaper. “That’s very good from a safety point of view but also in terms of production — it makes it much easier to scale up.”
Animal trials conducted on mice have returned positive results, though the team cautioned that at least one booster might be required were the effects of the initial dose of the vaccine to prove insufficient.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The scientists, at Imperial College in London, said the new vaccine works by injecting a dose of approximately a thousandth of a thousandth of a gram of genetic material, called RNA, into the body, allowing it to begin multiplying.

• Prof. Robin Shattock, the team’s leader and a mucosal infection specialist at Imperial College, said the amount of RNA required would mean that a liter of the vaccine could be enough to inoculate 200 million people.

The Imperial team expects human trials to begin within 48 hours of them being approved. The first phase will involve 120 people, before a larger trial of 6,000 people begins based on initial findings.
“We already have money from the government to make 5 million doses — that would cover 2.5 million people. That is enough for the entire health service and for care home workers,” Shattock said.
“But we also have the capacity, should we be called upon, to make enough vaccine for all the adult population in the UK.”
If the vaccine passes the human trial stage, it is likely to be distributed worldwide by social enterprise company VacEquity Global Health, which has said it will waive royalty payments, supported by Imperial College and Morningside Ventures, a Hong Kong-based investment company.
Another vaccine being developed by a team at the University of Oxford is basing its design on a similar principle to the Imperial vaccine, but by using a benign virus as a host — running the risk of the vaccine causing immunity to the already harmless host virus rather than COVID-19.
The Oxford vaccine has already begun human trials, and if successful it will be mass produced and distributed across Europe by pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, which has already begun mass production in anticipation of its approval before the end of 2020.

Topics: Coronaviirus

Related

World
London scientists aim for 2021 COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistan releases Indian officials detained after road accident

Updated 16 June 2020
Aamir Saeed

Pakistan releases Indian officials detained after road accident

  • They were allegedly involved in an attempted hit-and-run incident in which a pedestrian was critically injured
  • The two men arrived in Pakistan in 2017 and work for the High Commission of India but are not diplomats
Updated 16 June 2020
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities on Monday evening released two Indian officials briefly detained over their alleged involvement in a car accident in Islamabad.

Islamabad Police arrested the men on Monday morning in connection with an alleged hit-and-run case in which a pedestrian was injured by a car, according to Pakistani police. They said the driver tried to flee the scene but but was prevented from doing so by a crowd of people who stopped the vehicle and handed over the two men inside to officers. The pedestrian was critically injured and is being treated in hospital, police added.

The two men, who arrived in Pakistan in 2017, were named as Dwimu Brahma and Paul Selvadhas, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They work for the High Commission of India but are not diplomats, the foreign office added.

“A case has been filed against two Indian High Commission officials for their involvement in a road accident,” said police spokesman Inspector Naeem Iqbal. “Both the officials were released after a brief detention.”

Indian media had reported earlier on Monday that two Indian High Commission officials had gone missing in Islamabad while carrying out official work. Subsequent reports in India described the arrest of the officials as reciprocation by Islamabad after two officials from the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi were expelled over accusations of espionage. Pakistan rejected this charge as “false and unsubstantiated.”

Topics: Pakistan India

Related

Latest updates

UK COVID-19 vaccine to begin human trials this week
Iranian judge arrested in Romania
UN denies it will halt operations in Lebanon
Egyptian TikTok girls face criminal trial
Pakistan releases Indian officials detained after road accident

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.