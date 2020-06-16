Philippines editor found guilty of cyber libel

MANILA: Two Philippine journalists were found guilty of cyber libel in a Manila court on Monday.
Judge Rainelda Estacio Montesa sentenced Maria Ressa, editor of the news website Rappler, and former researcher/reporter Reynaldo Santos Jr. to jail time ranging from six months and one day to six years.
They were also ordered to pay 400,000 Philippine pesos ($8,000) in damages to the complainant, businessman Wilfred Keng.
The two were permitted to apply for bail pending an appeal.
The case stemmed from a 2012 article written by Santos, titled: “CJ using SUVs of controversial businessman.”
It accused Keng of being involved in human trafficking, drug and counterfeit cigarette smuggling, selling access to investor visas, and being the mastermind behind a 2002 killing of a Manila councilor.
Keng denied the claims and reached out to Rappler to air his side of the story.
The news organization did not respond.
In her 37-page decision, Montesa said the prosecution was able to establish all the elements of cyber libel, adding that Rappler did not offer a scintilla of proof to back up the allegations against Keng.
Montesa added that “the right to free speech and freedom of the press cannot and should not be used as a shield against accountability.”
In a later press briefing, Ressa said the decision was “devastating,” adding, “I still face seven criminal charges. It’s not unexpected, and at the same time ... we will keep fighting.”
The editor appealed to fellow journalists and called on Filipinos to “protect your rights.”
She added: “We are meant to be a cautionary tale. We are meant to make you afraid.”
Groups and public figures have criticized the decision.
“This is a dark day not only for independent Philippine media but for all Filipinos. The verdict kills freedom of speech and freedom of the press. But we will not be cowed,” said the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.
The Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines said it was “extremely alarmed” over the conviction.
“It’s a menacing blow to press freedom in the Philippines and adds a new weapon in a growing legal arsenal against constitutionally guaranteed civil liberties in an Asian outpost of democracy,” the association said in a statement.
Caoilfhionn Gallagher, a barrister at the Doughty Street Chambers, one of Ressa’s counsels, said: “This is a very dark day for the rule of law and freedom of expression in the Philippines ... This is an ugly stain on the Philippines’ reputation and the international community must condemn this grave attack on independent journalism and media freedom in the strongest terms.”
Gallagher said Ressa was convicted on baseless charges for an article she did not write, “under a draconian law that did not exist when the article was published.”
Meanwhile, Harry Roque, spokesperson for President Rodrigo Duterte, said the leader “supports the freedom of expression and freedom of the press.”
He added that the president has “never filed a libel case” against a journalist throughout his political career.
