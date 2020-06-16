You are here

Tributes pour in for Bangladesh’s ‘top gun’ laid to rest in Dhaka

Saiful Azam
SHEHAB SUMON

Tributes pour in for Bangladesh's 'top gun' laid to rest in Dhaka

  • Saiful Azam was laid to rest at the BAF cemetery in the Dhaka cantonment area
DHAKA: Bangladesh on Monday laid to rest its legendary fighter pilot, Saiful Azam, who died at the age of 80 in Dhaka a day earlier.
Azam enjoyed an eminent career that saw him serve in the air forces of four countries, including Pakistan.
“He breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday,” Dr. Selim Azam, his younger brother, told Arab News. “His funeral prayers were held at the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) hangar in Tejgaon, Dhaka, in the afternoon.”
The ceremony included a funeral parade with military protocol — with the coffin covered with the national flag — and was attended by BAF’s Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat and former Chief Air Vice Marshal (retd.) Fakhrul Azam.
Later in the day, he was laid to rest at the BAF cemetery in the Dhaka cantonment area.
Azam began his career with the Pakistan Air Force in 1960 after completing his training in the US where he was awarded the “Top Gun” title by the United States Air Force (USAF) at the Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.
Five years later, he played a vital role in the 1965 war between India and Pakistan with the latter honoring him with its third-highest gallantry award, the Sitara-e-Jurat (star of courage), “after he gunned down an Indian fighter jet near Lahore,” Ashfaq Ilahi Choudhury, a retired Air Commodore of BAF, told Arab News.
In 2001, the USAF bestowed Azam and 22 other fighter pilots from around the world with the “Living Eagle” title.
“He was a great fighter with an extraordinary heroic approach and was highly skilled and focused. His performance during the Indo-Pak war brought a great pride for all the people of the then East Pakistan, which is today’s independent Bangladesh,” Choudhury told Arab News.
He added that Azam was sent to Jordan to train pilots there during the third Arab-Israeli War, also known as the “Six-Day War” in 1967.

FASTFACT

Saiful Azam was the only fighter pilot in the world to serve in the air forces of four countries. Received the highest gallantry award from the King of Jordan

“But he volunteered to fly with a fighter in that war and gunned down three Israeli fighters. To date, this is the highest number of Israeli fighters gunned down by any pilots of the world,” Choudhury said.
Apart from Azam’s heroic performance in the military field, he was “highly appreciated by the Iraqi government,” with Jordan and Iraq recognizing him with their top honors.
“He had a vital role in the development of BAF also since it was a war-torn country at that moment. When BAF first introduced the MiG-21 fighter jet, he came forward to train the new generation of pilots,” Choudhury said.
Tributes poured in on Monday for Azam who was the only fighter pilot in the world to serve in the air forces of four countries — Bangladesh, Jordan, Iraq and Pakistan.
“While paying rich tributes to Group Captain (retd.) Saiful Azam, the air chief acknowledged his heroic deeds during the 1965 Indo-Pak and 1967 Arab-Israel wars,” the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said in a statement on Monday, quoting PAF chief Mujahid Anwar Khan.
Azam’s former colleagues from BAF recalled his “solid footprints” in the world aviation arena.
“In the aviation world, he is an international hero who is recognized with high appreciation. He is our national pride as a fighter in the sky,” Air Vice Marshal M. Mafidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), told Arab News. 
“We remember him with much respect. Indeed, he was an iconic fighter pilot who proved himself in all aspects — from the training field to the sky,” Rahman said.
After the independence of Bangladesh, Azam joined the BAF and served in it until 1979 when he retired as a group captain. 
After his retirement, he served as CAAB chairman and was also a member of parliament from 1991 to 1996.

Trump rejects Oklahoma rally health concerns, saying will triple crowd

  • The arena that the Trump campaign has booked holds about 20,000 people, who would be packed closely together
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Monday rejected pleas from Tulsa, Oklahoma, not to risk aggravating coronavirus risks by holding a rally there, announcing he wants to triple the crowd to 60,000 people.
“We have a 22,000 seat arena, but I think we’re also going to take the convention hall next door and that’s going to hold 40,000,” he told reporters at the White House.
He was responding to criticism from the local Tulsa newspaper and a top public health official in the city about his election campaign rally, which is scheduled for Saturday and comes as Oklahoma is seeing a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
“This is the wrong time,” the Tulsa World newspaper said in a bluntly worded editorial.
“We don’t know why he chose Tulsa, but we can’t see any way that his visit will be good for the city.”
The newspaper pointed out that COVID-19 continues to spread and there is no vaccine.
“It will be our health care system that will have to deal with whatever effects follow,” it said.
The arena that the Trump campaign has booked holds about 20,000 people, who would be packed closely together.
In a tweet Monday, Trump claimed that applications to attend the rally in the city, which has a population of less than half a million, were flooding in.
“Almost One Million people request tickets for the Saturday Night Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma!” he said.
He hadn’t previously mentioned plans to pack a second, bigger venue. The former real estate tycoon frequently exaggerates numbers, regularly claiming that as many as tens of thousands of people are outside the arenas, unable to get in, when that is not true.
Trump said Oklahoma had done “really fantastic work” on fighting COVID-19. He said he’d predicted there would be “hot spots” and “we’ll take care of the hot spots.”
Trump has used the branded Make America Great Again rallies throughout his presidency to connect with his loyal base of right-wing Republican voters.
He often turns the events into extended performances where he tells jokes, crudely insults opponents and veers repeatedly off script with crowd-pleasing stories — scenes unlike any other in top-level US politics.
However, the coronavirus pandemic forced Trump to shelve his rally schedule, putting a serious dent in his reelection strategy.

An initial plan to reopen the rallies in Tulsa this Friday, June 19, was criticized because this would coincide with the annual “Juneteenth” commemorations for the end of slavery in the United States.
With protests unfolding across the country against what campaigners call systemic racism against African Americans, Trump’s campaign decided to put the rally off by a day.
Adding to the sense that the campaign was being insensitive in its choice of city and timing, Tulsa is the site of a notorious massacre of black Oklahomans by white mobs in 1921.
On Sunday, Tulsa’s health department director Bruce Dart also called for a delay to the Saturday event, citing the coronavirus risk.
“I’m concerned about our ability to protect anyone who attends a large, indoor event, and I’m also concerned about our ability to ensure the president stays safe as well,” he told the Tulsa World.
Dart said it was “an honor for Tulsa to have a sitting president want to come and visit our community, but not during a pandemic.”
“I wish we could postpone this to a time when the virus isn’t as large a concern as it is today.”
Trump himself has fought for weeks to play down the risks of coronavirus in a concerted push to get the country out of crisis mode ahead of the November election.
The president never wears a mask in public and mocks his Democratic challenger Joe Biden for his more cautious approach.
Trump supporters attending the Tulsa rally must agree to a disclaimer protecting the organizers from liability over people who might contract the virus.
 

