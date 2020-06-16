You are here

Kuwait's crowning glory turns into a nightmare at Spain 1982 World Cup

The Kuwait team that qualified for the 1982 World Cup in Spain, the first Gulf or Arab team from Asia to do so. (Screenshot: YouTube)
Ali Khaled

  • The story begins in 1970, when Kuwait marked themselves as a regional power
  • Sadly for Kuwait, an incident against France caused untold damage to reputation and morale
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Those with only a passing knowledge of Asian, Middle Eastern or Gulf football will know how this story ends. Badly.

But dig a little deeper into the history of Kuwaiti football and you’ll find that the infamous match against France at the 1982 World Cup in Spain does not deserve to overshadow the decade-long journey of a golden generation of players.

The story begins in 1970, when Kuwait marked themselves as a regional power by winning the very first Gulf Cup on home soil. They went on to win the next three as well for an impressive haul of seven of the first 10, stretching all the way to 1990.

But it was in 1976 that a truly great team emerged.

Under legendary Brazilian coach Mario Zagallo, Jasem Yaqoub, Faisal Al Dakheel, Fathi Kameel, Ahmed Al Tarabulsi and Abdulaziz Al Anabari became heroes in their own nation and across the Middle East and Asia. Off the pitch they transcended football, with celebrities and politicians seeking their company everywhere they went.

After claiming the 1976 Gulf Cup in Qatar, while launching a fierce and unforgettable rivalry with Iraq, they would also reach the AFC Asian Cup final that year, only to lose to Iran in the final; qualify for the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, where they lost in the quarter-finals to the home nation; win the 1980 AFC Asian Cup in Kuwait; and, finally, qualify for the 1982 World Cup in Spain, the first Gulf or Arab team from Asia to do so.

It was their crowning glory and this formidable team, coached by Carlos Alberto Parreira, were not there to make up the numbers.

Before their first match, against Czechoslovakia at the Estadio José Zorrilla in Valladolid, viewers were intrigued by Kuwait’s mascot, a camel call Haydoo, and their slogan “Our Camel is a Winner.” This display was prompted after a bitterly contested qualifying match with New Zealand on Oct. 10, 1981, when the home fans at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium paraded a banner that said “Go back to your camels.” Kuwait won 2-1.

The Kuwaitis started against the Czechs confidently, but went behind after conceding a penalty in the 21st minute.

The scorer of the penalty was none other than Antonin Panenka, who six years earlier had pioneered his own brand of spot-kick technique in Czechoslovakia’s 1976 European Championship final triumph over West Germany.

This time he scored again, though not with the style that would universally become known as a “Panenka.”

This Kuwaiti team was still high on confidence despite the deficit, and got a deserved equaliser in the 57th minute when Al Dakheel struck a swerving shot past a clearly disoriented Zdeněk Hruska. 

The Kuwaitis pressed for a historic win against a team that included players who had conquered Europe only six years earlier. In the end a draw on their World Cup debut was satisfying enough, though tougher matches against France and England awaited.

Still, like a brash young boxer, Kuwait believed they could give the big boys a bloody nose or two. And their next opponents, France, had played relatively poorly in their 3-1 defeat to England in their opening match.

The Kuwaitis were about to be taught a football lesson.

Playing in an unfamiliar away kit of red, the Asian champions were no match for a sensational French squad who were, for the first time showing a glimpse of the greatness that would see them reach the semi-finals in Spain and, two year later, become European champions.

Three goals from Bernard Genghini, Platini and Didier Six in a devastating 17-minute spell either side of half time left Kuwait on the ropes. In the heat of Valladolid, the Kuwaitis simply had no answer for France’s speed and energy.

A goal by Abdullah Al Buloushi briefly invigorated Kuwait, though nobody saw it as anything more than a consolation. The match drifted toward an inevitable conclusion.

Then came the moment that will forever be associated with Kuwait’s one and only World Cup appearance.

Giresse scored what looked like a fine goal. The Kuwaitis claimed it was offside. From the stands the head of Kuwait’s Football Association, Sheikh Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, signalled for his players to walk off the pitch, before making his way down to the touchline for a long argument with Soviet referee Myroslav Stupar.

Incredibly, the goal was disallowed. The French were incensed but, with a healthy lead and comfortably in control, they went ahead and scored a fourth in the dying moments of the match.

Sadly for Kuwait, the incident caused untold damage to reputation and morale.

In their final group match against England, they played well in patches, but the confidence and momentum shown in the Czechoslovakia match, and indeed the previous few years, was gone. They lost 1-0 to a Trevor Francis goal to exit meekly.

It was a sad ending for the Gulf’s first truly great team. Though not clear at the time Kuwaiti football, despite several more Gulf Cup wins, had reached its peak. The match against France started a downturn that the national team has arguably never recovered from to this day.

In the eyes of those who lived to see their decade-long heroics, however, the memory of Kuwait’s golden generation will live on forever.

PARIS: The European club football trophies should already be stowed in the cabinets, instead most of the top leagues are only just resuming after the coronavirus interruption.

While the Germans returned on May 16, the top two Spanish divisions have only just resumed, and the English Premier League and Serie A reappear this week.

AFP Sport picks out key issues as elite European club football gets back into its stride.

The Premier League returns on Wednesday and Serie A on Saturday, joining the Bundesliga and La Liga in rebooting their seasons.

Aston Villa, who lost to Leicester on Match 9 in the last match before the lockdown, will kick off against Champions League chasing Sheffield United.

The potentially pivotal game on reopening day pits Manchester City, clinging to their hopes of retaining their title, against visiting Arsenal.

Serie A makes a stuttering comeback with four fixtures called off when Italian sport was suspended on March 9 midway through the 26th round of matches.

Torino kick off at home to Parma in a mid-table battle on Saturday. On Sunday third-place Inter Milan and fourth-place Atalanta both have home games.

We are almost the champions

Two of the leagues could be settled by the end of the week.

Bayern Munich have been in rude health since the restart, winning all six matches, five in the league and one in the cup, including a pivotal victory at challengers Borussia Dortmund.

They can clinch an eighth straight title with victory at struggling Werder Bremen on Tuesday. But Bremen showed signs of life on Saturday with a 5-1 victory in Paderborn.

It could be one and done for Liverpool. If Manchester City fail to beat Arsenal, Liverpool can clinch their first title since 1990 away to neighbors Everton on Sunday.

The prospect of Liverpool winning the title in their own city led police to briefly suggest the match be moved to avoid fans ignoring social distancing rules and gathering to celebrate.

While Bayern and Liverpool await their coronations, there is plenty at stake elsewhere.

Juventus have usually burned off their pursuers in the final straight on their way to eight straight Serie A titles, but Lazio have been proving dogged, and the long break may change the equation.

In Spain, Barcelona, whose form had been erratic before the enforced break returned with a bang on Saturday, winning 4-0 at Mallorca to ensure they stayed ahead of Real Madrid.

The pace will be frantic. Barcelona return with three matches in six days.

The battle for precious Champions League berths is tight everywhere. In England it is complicated by the possibility that Manchester City will be banned from next season’s competition.

While Paderborn in Germany, Norwich in England, and SPAL and Brescia in Serie A need near miracles to escape relegation, every one of the four big leagues has at least half a dozen clubs embroiled in the survival battle.

Yet Espanyol, who returned in La Liga on Saturday by ending a run of six matches, and more than four months, without a win suggested the break may help some strugglers.

Having been starved of live games, fans still cannot go to matches but can suddenly choose from a crowded menu — if they have the right subscriptions.

When he gave the green light for Italian football to return, Sports Minister Vincent Spadafora said the sport was part of the country’s “return to normal life again.”

The first match suggested the appetite was there as a goalless cup semifinal between Juventus and Inter Milan on Friday drew the biggest football audience for more than a year. But it was shown free-to-air on national broadcaster RAI. When Serie A returns so will the pay wall, with most matches on Sky Italia.

In Germany, the local Sky arm owns the rights and broadcast live action free for the first two rounds.

In England, where the Premier League has become a political football for battered politicians, the schedule has been arranged so all the 92 games can be screened live.

Of those 33, 25 on Sky and four each on the BBC and Amazon, will be available free, including the Merseyside derby.

In Spain, the format is unchanged with one game a week available free, but Movistar, which owns the rights to the other nine matches, has reduced its price for the remaining games.

