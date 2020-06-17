You are here

Lebanon’s financial chaos spikes as US Caesar Act looms

Protesters shout anti-government slogans during a demonstration in Beirut. Protesters have been calling for the resignation of the government as the country sinks deeper into economic distress. (AP)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • The act comes into force on Wednesday and gives the US ‘powerful tools to hold the Syrian government accountable for its atrocities’
BEIRUT: Lebanon saw a spike in economic and financial chaos on the eve of the US Caesar Act taking effect, with people flocking to buy the US dollar, the threat of industrial action and job losses at a prominent university.

The act comes into force on Wednesday and gives the US “powerful tools to hold the Syrian government accountable for its atrocities” according to an unofficial Arabic translation of the act’s text. It says that no foreign company should “engage with or enrich” Damascus and imposes sanctions on any foreign person who “knowingly provides important financial, material, or technological support to the Syrian government or to any high-ranking political figure in the regime, or knowingly engages in important transactions with the Syrian government or any high-ranking political figure in the Syrian government.”

Lebanon’s Central Bank is seeking to limit any attempts to buy the dollar in Lebanon with the aim of transferring it to Syria, especially in light of the currency’s scarcity in Lebanon.

On Tuesday people flocked to buy the dollar at the rate set by the Money Exchange Syndicate — LBP3,900 pounds for one dollar — after the central bank decided to pump about $6 million a day from its reserves in the financial market to curb the freefall of the Lebanese pound.

The money-changers entitled to buy dollars from the Central Bank asked people to show proof of identity as well as documents explaining the reason for buying the currency. Low ceilings have been set for the amounts that people can obtain and that amount may not not exceed $200. The dollar exchange rate on the black market was LBP4,800, with people selling what they had bought from licensed money-changers for a higher price.

The General Directorate of Public Security confirmed that it had started “working in the joint special operations room to monitor speculation on the lira against the dollar.” Telephone numbers have been issued to report violators.

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Fouad Siniora criticized the government’s request for the Central Bank to intervene in the country’s currency woes while “refraining from carrying out the required reforms.”

“The depletion of foreign exchange reserves will only exacerbate crises and escalate the situation,” he warned.

The currency chaos was accompanied by a warning from the Mobile Operators’ Syndicate that its employees would strike after the expiry of a deadline for authorities to resolve the problem of May salaries. The strike would disrupt voice calls, internet and messaging services available on social media, the syndicate said in a statement. The strike will affect more than four million mobile service subscribers.

The country’s financial crisis has also forced the president of the American University of Beirut (AUB) to tell staff he had to cut the institution’s headcount by 25 percent. The AUB has a total of 6,500 employees and the losses are expected to extend to staff in managerial positions.

Saroj Kumar Jha, the World Bank’s director for the Levant region, urged the government to secure a social safety net program for the poor and vulnerable groups in Lebanon established in cooperation with the World Bank given the “difficult circumstances that are ravaging Lebanon.”

Yemen records highest daily virus tally as UN warns of ‘alarming’ death rate

Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen records highest daily virus tally as UN warns of ‘alarming’ death rate

  • Experts say official accounts are concealing the true impact of the pandemic
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen has recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day as a UN body raised concerns about the country’s high fatality rate.

The Aden-based national coronavirus committee reported 116 new cases and 44 deaths on Monday, pushing the total number of cases to 844, including 208 deaths and 79 recoveries.

Yemen recorded its first case of the disease on April 10, prompting the government to take swift measures, including imposing curfews in Yemeni cities, closing schools, mosques, and markets, and banning large gatherings.

The outbreak spread rapidly throughout the country, wreaking havoc in Yemeni cities, including the port city of Aden, where hundreds were infected and dozens died.

Experts say official accounts are concealing the true impact of the pandemic, as many Yemenis self-medicate in order to avoid crowded and understaffed medical facilities.

On Monday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that the COVID-19 fatality rate in Yemen is “alarming,” and four times higher than the global average.

“The overall case fatality rate remains alarmingly high at just below 25 percent, nearly four times higher than the global average. All indications suggest that COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across the country,” said the OCHA in a statement.

“Individuals who are symptomatic are often not seeking testing or treatment until their condition is serious because health facilities are not accessible or local facilities are full or cannot treat patients safely,” the statement said, adding: “Other reasons that explain why people are delaying seeking treatment include fear of stigma, concerns about safety, and the perceived risks of seeking care.”

The national coronavirus committee said official figures do not include densely populated provinces in northern Yemen, where Iran-backed Houthis suppress information about the pandemic.

Local and international health experts believe that the number of coronavirus deaths inside Houthi-controlled areas greatly exceeds those in government areas.

Dr. Alabed Bamousa, a member of a government-run medical team fighting the pandemic in Yemen’s southeastern province of Hadramout, told Arab News that most patients arriving in the region’s hospitals are in grave condition.

“Cases arrive late at the hospital. Patients stay at their homes till they are dying,” he said.

Hadramout, Yemen’s largest province, accounts for almost 50 percent of coronavirus deaths in government-controlled areas.

Bamousa said early measures to fight the outbreak, including isolating patients and their direct contacts, had pushed people into avoiding hospitals and increased social stigma.

Abdulla bin Ghouth, a professor of community medicine and epidemiology at Hadramout University’s College of Medicine, and an adviser to the health minister, says that 60 percent of coronavirus patients who arrive in local hospitals are in a serious condition, with 20 to 30 percent of the deaths due to the poor-quality of health care services.

“The real number of cases is five times larger than the reported figures. Hospitals will be overloaded if the numbers continue to surge,” he said.

Relatives of coronavirus patients who died in local hospitals said delays in seeking treatment were a result of mistrust of public health services and a misunderstanding of coronavirus symptoms.

“When my uncle fell sick, the family thought he was suffering from the effects of quitting smoking, so they asked him to stay at home,” said Mohammed Al-Saqqaf, a relative of a patient who died in Al-Mukalla, the capital of Hadramout province.

