HDP march in Turkey underway amid tough police presence

Supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) wave party flags during a peace day rally in Diyarbakir, Turkey. (Reuters/File)
  • ‘Justice and Democracy March’ by People’s Democratic Party is likely to end in Ankara on June 20
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) is continuing with  its “Justice and Democracy March” amid police teargas, rubber bullets and widespread detentions.

The HDP is often accused by the ruling party and its ally of being the “political extension” of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Ankara classifies as a terrorist organization. The HDP denies the allegation.

Earlier this month two HDP deputies and one deputy from the main opposition Republican Peoples’ Party (were stripped of their MP status, and dozens of mayors have been removed from their posts in the past few years. At least 23 HDP mayors, including the party’s two former co-leaders, have been jailed so far.

The march began in the far northwestern province of Edirne and the far southeastern province of Hakkari — two places on opposite sides of the country — and the “twin-track” protest is due to converge in the capital.

“Our main objective here is to oppose the destruction and the damage inflicted by the government and its nationalistic ally on all segments of society,” HDP deputy Tuma Celik told Arab News. “The march is a collective symbol that shows to what extent that pressure amounts to.” 

Celik, who is one of the leaders of the Edirne march, has contacted NGOs in Turkey during the past couple of weeks to seek nonpartisan support for justice, democratization and a solution to the Kurdish issue.

“No one should make this event an instrument for polarization and tensions,” Celik said. added.

The march is expected to finish in Ankara on June 20. But HDP co-chair Pervin Buldan said the march would continue “until peace, freedoms and democracy” came to Turkey.

Istanbul’s governor’s office banned all demonstrations and protests in the province for a two-week period on June 15. The edict was linked to fight the spread of coronavirus, but it came out just after the HDP launched its march.

Tulay Hatimogullari, the HDP’s lawmaker from the southern province of Adana, took part in the march from Hakkari.

“Despite the high police precautions in the province, the local shoppers as well as the old mothers in the neighborhood greeted us with our party flags,” she told Arab News. “We are marching toward democracy.”

She said the march was aimed at building bridges between different segments of society, across geographical lines and beyond political affiliations.

“Our common denominator is to stand with the oppressed people. Before this march, I already visited several civil society organizations to exchange views about the democratic flaws in the country and the expectations of people. Basically, we support peace, freedom and job opportunities for people. During the pandemic unemployment rose substantially.”

The lawmaker said that the timing of Turkish cross-border airstrikes in Iraqi Kurdistan and the HDP march might be connected, as the strikes started the night before the march did.

“We can’t breathe anymore, as George Floyd said. This march aims to give breath to all citizens in a political, economic and cultural sense,” she added.

Topics: pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Turkey

Lebanon’s financial chaos spikes as US Caesar Act looms

Lebanon’s financial chaos spikes as US Caesar Act looms

  • The act comes into force on Wednesday and gives the US ‘powerful tools to hold the Syrian government accountable for its atrocities’
BEIRUT: Lebanon saw a spike in economic and financial chaos on the eve of the US Caesar Act taking effect, with people flocking to buy the US dollar, the threat of industrial action and job losses at a prominent university.

The act comes into force on Wednesday and gives the US “powerful tools to hold the Syrian government accountable for its atrocities” according to an unofficial Arabic translation of the act’s text. It says that no foreign company should “engage with or enrich” Damascus and imposes sanctions on any foreign person who “knowingly provides important financial, material, or technological support to the Syrian government or to any high-ranking political figure in the regime, or knowingly engages in important transactions with the Syrian government or any high-ranking political figure in the Syrian government.”

Lebanon’s Central Bank is seeking to limit any attempts to buy the dollar in Lebanon with the aim of transferring it to Syria, especially in light of the currency’s scarcity in Lebanon.

On Tuesday people flocked to buy the dollar at the rate set by the Money Exchange Syndicate — LBP3,900 pounds for one dollar — after the central bank decided to pump about $6 million a day from its reserves in the financial market to curb the freefall of the Lebanese pound.

The money-changers entitled to buy dollars from the Central Bank asked people to show proof of identity as well as documents explaining the reason for buying the currency. Low ceilings have been set for the amounts that people can obtain and that amount may not not exceed $200. The dollar exchange rate on the black market was LBP4,800, with people selling what they had bought from licensed money-changers for a higher price.

The General Directorate of Public Security confirmed that it had started “working in the joint special operations room to monitor speculation on the lira against the dollar.” Telephone numbers have been issued to report violators.

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Fouad Siniora criticized the government’s request for the Central Bank to intervene in the country’s currency woes while “refraining from carrying out the required reforms.”

“The depletion of foreign exchange reserves will only exacerbate crises and escalate the situation,” he warned.

The currency chaos was accompanied by a warning from the Mobile Operators’ Syndicate that its employees would strike after the expiry of a deadline for authorities to resolve the problem of May salaries. The strike would disrupt voice calls, internet and messaging services available on social media, the syndicate said in a statement. The strike will affect more than four million mobile service subscribers.

The country’s financial crisis has also forced the president of the American University of Beirut (AUB) to tell staff he had to cut the institution’s headcount by 25 percent. The AUB has a total of 6,500 employees and the losses are expected to extend to staff in managerial positions.

Saroj Kumar Jha, the World Bank’s director for the Levant region, urged the government to secure a social safety net program for the poor and vulnerable groups in Lebanon established in cooperation with the World Bank given the “difficult circumstances that are ravaging Lebanon.”

Topics: Lebanon Caesar Act lebanon economy

