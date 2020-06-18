You are here

  • Home
  • Kurdish militant attack kills four in southeast Turkey

Kurdish militant attack kills four in southeast Turkey

In this file photo taken on June 22, 2018, members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) carry rifles as they stand guard on a road in the Qandil Mountains, the PKK headquarters in northern Iraq. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wnz4v

Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

Kurdish militant attack kills four in southeast Turkey

  • The blast occurred in the Silopi district, near the borders with Iraq and Syria
  • Officials said the explosives were planted and detonated by Kurdistan Workers Party
Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

DIYARBAKIR: Four workers were killed when Kurdish militants detonated a roadside bomb that struck the laborers’ pick-up truck as it passed by in southeast Turkey on Wednesday, the local governor’s office said.
The blast occurred in the Silopi district, near the borders with Iraq and Syria, while the vehicle was carrying fuel to be used by workers involved in road construction, the Sirnak governor’s office said in a statement.
It said the explosives were planted and detonated by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.
The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, focused in southeast Turkey.
Ankara regularly targets PKK militants, both in its mainly Kurdish southeast and in northern Iraq, where the group is based. On Tuesday, Turkey launched a new operation against PKK targets in northern Iraq, as warplanes carried out air strikes on militant positions. 

Topics: Iraq Kurdish Turkey

Israel’s Netanyahu mulls two-phase West Bank annexation – report

Updated 18 June 2020
Reuters

Israel’s Netanyahu mulls two-phase West Bank annexation – report

  • Netanyahu is trying to confuse the international position which rejects annexation
Updated 18 June 2020
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is weighing a limited initial annexation in the occupied West Bank, hoping to quell international opposition to his pledge of wide territorial moves, an Israeli newspaper said on Wednesday. 

Netanyahu has said a US peace plan, which envisages Israel retaining its settlements in the West Bank, provides an “historic opportunity” to extend Israeli sovereignty to them and to the Jordan Valley area. 

Israel captured the West Bank, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in a 1967 war. Palestinians hope to establish a state in those areas and say the peace blueprint announced by President Donald Trump in January kills that prospect. 

Israel Hayom, a pro-Netanyahu daily widely seen as reflecting his views, said the right-wing leader was now looking at the possibility of annexation in two phases. 

It said Netanyahu, who has set July 1 for the start of a Cabinet debate on the issue, was considering annexing only small settlements in phase one and, after renewing calls to Palestinians for peace talks, then annexing the remaining ones. 

Netanyahu’s annexation pledges have raised stiff opposition from the Palestinians, Arab countries and European nations, and Israeli officials say Washington has yet to agree to the move. 

Wasel Abu Youssef, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said potential phasing of annexation made no difference. “Netanyahu is trying to confuse the international position which rejects annexation and the world will not be fooled by such a proposition,” he said. 

The newspaper said Netanyahu does not anticipate a strong punitive response from Europe for annexation, despite vocal opposition, nor does he see it as substantially damaging Israel’s ties with the Arab world. 

Nonetheless, by limiting annexation initially, he hopes to signal that Israel is attentive to international criticism, Israel Hayom said. 

It attributed its report to sources that have held discussions with Netanyahu in the last few days, but did not identify them. Netanyahu’s office declined to comment. 

Most countries view Israeli settlements in occupied territory as illegal. Israel rejects this.

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu west bank annexation

Related

Update
Middle-East
Netanyahu in court on corruption charges

Latest updates

Kurdish militant attack kills four in southeast Turkey
Meet multilingual musician Mishal
Fitch cuts India’s sovereign rating outlook to ‘negative’
Water sports competitions resume in Dubai
Lloyd’s of London apologizes for ‘shameful’ role in Atlantic slave trade

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.