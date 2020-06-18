You are here

Syrians file complaint in Germany over sexual abuse in Assad's jails: NGO

A satellite image of the military-run Saydnaya Prison, where the Syrian regime executed and tortured thousands of prisoners. (AFP/File)
AFP

  • Four women and three men were held in various detention centres in Damascus, Aleppo and Hama
  • Plaintiffs named nine senior Syrian government and air force intelligence officials in their complaint
BERLIN: Seven Syrians who suffered or witnessed rape and sexual abuse in detention centres under President Bashar Assad's regime have submitted a criminal complaint to prosecutors in Germany, an NGO supporting them said Thursday.
The four women and three men were held in various detention centres in Damascus, Aleppo and Hama between April 2011 and August 2013, said the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), a Berlin-based legal group.
They were all victims or witnesses of torture and sexual violence, including rape, "electrical shocks to the genitals... and forced abortion", the ECCHR said.
The German federal prosecutor's office in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe was not immediately available for comment.
The plaintiffs named nine senior Syrian government and air force intelligence officials in their complaint, including Jamil Hassan, a former close associate of Assad and head of the air force intelligence services until 2019.
Hassan is already the subject of an international arrest warrant from Germany and France on suspicion of crimes against humanity.
Sexual and gender-based violence in Syrian detention facilities "were and continue to be part of a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population" since the Syrian war started in 2011, according to the ECCHR.
"I want the international community and judicial authorities to know what we went through just because we are women," one of the victims was cited as saying in a press release.
In April, the first court case worldwide over state-sponsored torture by the Assad regime opened in Germany.
The two defendants in the case are being tried on the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows a foreign country to prosecute war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Syria's civil war, which started with the brutal repression of anti-government protests, has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced nearly half the country's pre-conflict population.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group estimates that at least 100,000 people have died from torture or as a result of the terrible conditions in regime prisons.
Half a million people have gone through regime jails since 2011, it says.
Several thousand people have died over the same period in prisons run by jihadists or other rebel groups, according to the Observatory.

Saudi proposes framework to end standoff between allies in southern Yemen – sources

Updated 18 June 2020
Reuters

Saudi proposes framework to end standoff between allies in southern Yemen – sources

  • The Southern Transitional Council in April declared self-rule in Aden
Updated 18 June 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has proposed a framework to end the latest standoff in southern Yemen between nominal allies under a Saudi-led coalition, three sources said, as violence escalates with the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in the north of the country.
Previous clashes between Yemen’s Saudi-backed government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a separatist group, have complicated UN efforts to end Yemen’s ruinous conflict and protect its fractured health sector from COVID-19.
The STC in April declared self-rule in Aden, interim seat of the Riyadh-backed government, and in other southern regions, risking reigniting violence between the two sides, both members of the anti-Houthi alliance.
Three sources with knowledge said Riyadh submitted a proposal, seen by Reuters, to implement a power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia last November but which stalled.
It calls for a cease-fire in Abyan province and for STC to rescind emergency rule. Thereafter Saudi-backed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi would appoint a governor and security head for Aden, and name a premier to form a cabinet that includes the STC.
The STC would then remove its forces from Aden and redeploy in Abyan, following which the new government would be formed.
Mistrust remains an obstacle to Riyadh’s attempts to prevent another front in the multifaceted war it seeks to exit, goals that have gained urgency ahead of its hosting of a G20 summit in November and as Yemen struggles with a coronavirus outbreak.
Two of the sources told Reuters the STC, which is backed by coalition partner the United Arab Emirates, wants the cabinet formed before moving its forces.
Hadi’s government was ousted by the Houthis from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting the coalition to intervene. The war, which has caused the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, has been in stalemate for years.
Riyadh late last year launched indirect talks with the Houthis, who say they are fighting a corrupt system. The conflict is seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

