Philippines to repatriate OFWs from Saudi Arabia amid COVID-19 pandemic

Arriving passengers walk past a thermal camera at Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). (AFP)
Updated 18 June 2020
Ellie Aben

  • 200 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic will be repatriated
  • OFWs will receive food assistance from the Philippine Labor Office in Riyadh while waiting for their repatriation
MANILA: The Philippine government said it is now working to bring home some 200 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Riyadh who lost their jobs amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) administrator Hans Cacdac, in a TV interview on Thursday, said that given the workers’ current situation, “they must be repatriated, first and foremost.”

The OWWA official said that their target is to repatriate the migrant workers within a month, although this will depend on their exit visas. Cacdac expressed confidence, however, in the cooperation of the Saudi government with regard to processing the visas.

“We are now processing their cases so they can be included in the next batch of repatriates,” Cacdac said.

He also assured that the workers’ recruitment agency would be held accountable for not taking steps to provide assistance to the OFWs.

“We have already brought the matter before the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration,” Cacdac said.

For their immediate needs, Cacdac said the OFWs would receive food assistance from the Philippine Labor Office in Riyadh while waiting for their repatriation.

The office had to suspend operations after six of its officers and staff tested positive for COVID-19, but they still continue to respond to calls and provide services to Filipino workers.

Reynan Bancorro, one of the 200 OFWs to be repatriated, said that he had been out of work since lockdown was imposed last March.

Bancorro is among a group of OFWs working in an aluminum company. They have been out of work for three months now.

Cacdac said that those who were forced to pawn their passports would be provided with a travel document by the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh.

Meanwhile, the 353 additional Filipinos from Jeddah and other parts in the western region of Saudi Arabia have returned to Manila on Thursday on board a chartered Philippine Airlines flight arranged by the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah.

Seventy-six of the 353 passengers were female wards from the Philippine Consulate’s “Bahay Kalinga” migrant shelter. Four have medical conditions but were certified as fit to travel, and two were minors. The rest of the passengers were OFWs who were economically displaced and became stranded in the Kingdom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Afghan MPs condemn Ghani’s ‘soft’ response to Iran

Updated 56 min 15 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan MPs condemn Ghani's 'soft' response to Iran

Updated 56 min 15 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani’s government on Thursday came under fire from lawmakers who condemned the “soft” response to the summoning of its envoy by Tehran following a wave of anti-Iranian protests.

The protests in Afghanistan and some Western capitals followed the killing of Afghan migrants in two separate incidents allegedly by Iranian forces.

Tension has increased between the two uneasy neighbors since May 1 when 13 Afghan migrants drowned after they were forced by Iranian forces to cross a river at gunpoint.  

In the second incident, which took place in the Iranian city of Yazd on June 5, three Afghans died after police opened fire on a vehicle that failed to stop for a routine check.

The two incidents sparked protests around Afghanistan and among some Afghan refugees living in the West.

Images of Iranian leaders were set alight, while a group of protesters threw red ink at the entrance of Iran’s Kabul embassy, prompting Tehran to summon the Afghan envoy on June 14.

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said the republic had warned the Afghan envoy “that such actions, insults and offenses are intolerable.”

The Foreign Ministry in Kabul failed to respond to the summoning of the Afghan envoy, but said the acting foreign minister will travel to Tehran next week for talks.

However, lawmaker Nazifa Zaki told Arab News: “Let us put aside the injustice that Iran has committed to our citizens and subsequent treatment of our ambassador, our government and the diplomatic apparatus here should have reacted and now need to take the blame for the very soft reaction to Iran’s summoning of our envoy and warning him against protests here.”

She added: “The government and our Foreign Ministry’s approach to what Iran has been doing shows their ineptness and weakness.”  

On Wednesday, the Afghan parliament’s international relations committee summoned Foreign Ministry officials and criticized their alleged incompetence and neglect.

“Iran can arrest and deport our nationals when they are caught without papers and documents, but should not kill them and treat our ambassador this way,” Hamidullah Tokhi, another MP, told Arab News.

He said the government was “bogged down in corruption” and “had failed to provide justice for its nationals at home and abroad.”

“The government is weak, and is thinking only how to accumulate money and remain in power,”
he said.

Ghani’s office failed to respond when asked for a comment.

On Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Gran Hewad told Arab News that the ministry has “taken serious, diplomatic and practical measures” following the drowning of migrants.

Political analysts agreed that Kabul’s response had been soft, but said that Ghani’s new government, largely isolated in the region and weaker than his previous one, could not afford to annoy Iran while seeking to finalize a peace deal with the Taliban.

Said Azam said that Afghanistan “was extremely vulnerable to all levels of punitive action” by Iranian authorities.

“Iran has agents and proxy groups who are very strong and influential in all levels of government and society within Afghanistan” he said.

He pointed to the use of hundreds of Shiite Afghans by Iran for its proxy wars in the Middle East in recent years.  

 

Afghan MPs condemn Ghani’s ‘soft’ response to Iran

