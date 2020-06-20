What We Are Reading Today: Atomic Spy

Author: Nancy Thorndike Greenspan
This book takes a little known, but important, figure from the history of the atomic bomb and the early Cold War and explores his complex, fascinating life.
The physicist Klaus Fuchs (1911-88) is well known as the atomic spy who gave details of everything he worked on at the Manhattan Project to the Soviet Union.
In this enthralling and riveting account, Nancy Thorndike Greenspan, the author of a biography of the physicist Max Born, “has brought together new material that rounds out Fuchs’s life, from his college days in Weimar Germany to his move to Communist East Germany in June 1959 following his release from prison in Britain. He had served nine years of a 30-year sentence for espionage,” said Ronald Radosh in his review for The New York Times.
“There have been several previous books on Fuchs and also on the other spies working on the atomic bomb. Atomic Spy covers a lot of familiar ground, but where it is particularly thorough and revealing is when it deals with Fuchs’s youth in Germany,” said the review.