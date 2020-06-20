You are here

  • Home
  • Man accused of New Zealand police killing appears in court

Man accused of New Zealand police killing appears in court

Armed police gather at the scene of a shooting incident following a routine traffic stop in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, June 19, 2020. New Zealand police say a few officers have been shot and seriously injured and a suspect is on the run. (AP)
Updated 1 min 29 sec ago
AFP

Man accused of New Zealand police killing appears in court

  • Constable Matthew Hunt, 28, was gunned down during a routine traffic stop on Friday
  • Another officer was wounded and a bystander seriously injured when the attacker drove off in another vehicle
Updated 1 min 29 sec ago
AFP

WELLINGTON: A man charged with the murder of an unarmed policeman that shocked New Zealand made a brief court appearance in Auckland on Saturday.
Constable Matthew Hunt, 28, was gunned down during a routine traffic stop on Friday and the killing has stunned the normally peaceful country where police do not routinely carry firearms.
He is the 23rd officer to be shot dead in the line of duty in New Zealand since 1890, with the last fatal shooting more than 10 years ago.
All details surrounding the identity of the 24-year-old arrested man were suppressed.
He spoke briefly to confirm his name but otherwise remained silent and did not enter a plea during the brief hearing in which he was remanded in custody to reappear early next month.
The man appeared via video link from another part of the courthouse due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
A 30-year-old woman has also been taken into custody and will appear in court on Monday.
Police said she was wanted as an accessory after the fact to the murder and was arrested without incident on Saturday afternoon.
Hunt, who joined the police three years ago and only recently transferred to the traffic enforcement division, was approaching a crashed car when the gunman opened fire.
Another officer was wounded and a bystander seriously injured when the attacker drove off in another vehicle.
Crown prosecutor David Johnstone told the court the case was of high public interest and sought “somewhat extensive suppression orders” — including the names of the accused, the injured police officer and the member of the public injured in the incident.
He said the suppression was to “protect the integrity of the investigation,” and the police had a “significant amount of work to do” on the inquiry.

Chileans mass produce caskets to deal with COVID-19 onslaught

Updated 8 min 10 sec ago
AP

Chileans mass produce caskets to deal with COVID-19 onslaught

  • Chile’s 230,000 cases made it ninth in the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus infections
  • Most infections and deaths are concentrated in the nation’s capital, Santiago
Updated 8 min 10 sec ago
AP
SANTIAGO, Chile: Nicolás Bergerie’s family has been making coffins for four generations, with barely any alteration. But when he saw the coronavirus ravaging Europe, he decided to roll out a new product.
The “COVID” is a casket that eliminates precious woods, detailed carvings and glass viewing panes in favor of a plain box of cheaper wood that is fast to produce in quantity. It’s the perfect product for Chile, which has become a hot spot for the virus despite aggressive government measures to control its spread.
On Friday, Chile’s 230,000 cases made it ninth in the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus infections, despite its relatively small population of fewer than 19 million people. With more than 5,000 new cases reported on a typical day, next week Chile is expected to pass Italy in the ranks of most-infected countries.
With more than 4,000 dead in Chile, Bergerie’s business, Bergut Funeral Services, has seen its orders boom. He said the workshop is making 100 coffins a week, double the pre-pandemic number, although the cheaper caskets mean his income has dropped by half.
“We looked at the international experience and we started to turn out more coffins because we understood what was coming,” said Manuel González, the head of the workshop.
The Chilean government reported 252 deaths Friday, the highest number since the virus that can cause COVID-19 disease arrived in Chile in early March. Most infections and deaths are concentrated in the capital, Santiago.
The true scale of the outbreak goes far beyond the official numbers — Chile is daily carrying out as many as 20,000 virus tests, and about 30 percent are coming back positive, a strong sign that many infections have gone undetected.
Officials admit their effort to battle the virus is falling short, particularly in tracing and isolating those who come into contact with infected people.
The pandemic has pushed the Chilean medical system close to collapse — intensive-care units in Santiago are at 96 percent of capacity, and that is only because dozens of patients have been sent to regional hospitals to ease the burden on those in the capital.
The coronavirus was brought to Chile by well-off travelers who vacationed in Europe. Chilean officials in April replaced a strict quarantine of several wealthy neighborhoods of Santiago with a string of constantly shifting closures in neighborhoods throughout the city.
“For a short while we had a window of opportunity,” said Pablo Villalobos, a public health researcher at Harvard and adviser to the World Health Organization. “It was a lost opportunity.”
The virus started spreading virtually uncontrolled through Santiago at the start of May, helped by officials’ refusal to shut down public transport.
And controls supposedly in place weren’t followed. Economy Minister Lucas Palacios said last month that 174,00 of the city’s 427,000 businesses were still functioning, meaning 2.3 million people were working daily, despite a rule that was supposed to shut all but essential operations.
“The government did not take the necessary restrictive measures,” said Claudio Castillo, a public health expert at the University of Chile.
Castillo said the government issued confusing public messages which led many Chileans to believe that only older people with preexisting conditions would be badly affected by the disease and that hospitals had sufficient capacity to treat people.
President Sebastian Piñera’s government began talking in April about a safe return to relatively normal daily life.
Chile finally imposed a total lockdown in mid-May when cases started jumping by thousands daily. But the effect has been minimal, and the number of cases has multiplied sixfold since then.
A study by the University of Development in Santiago found that movement around the city had diminished 29 percent, but needed to be down 50 percent to 60 percent in order to reduce the rate of infection significantly.
“The government bet on a strategy,” Villalobos said. “It didn’t work.”

Latest updates

Hotels, resorts reopen as Egypt resumes gradual return to normal life
Man accused of New Zealand police killing appears in court
Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia
Chileans mass produce caskets to deal with COVID-19 onslaught
Greece culls migrant support groups in ‘transparency’ overhaul

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.