French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella lands a new role

The French-Algerian star put aside her dancing career to pursue acting. File/AFP
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Franco-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella is joining the star-studded cast of  the upcoming science-fiction comedy “Alpha Gang,” it has been announced this week. She will be joined by an all-star cast that includes Andrea Riseborough, Jon Hamm, Nicholas Hoult, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Mackenzie Davis and Steven Yuen.

The new sci-fi comedy, which is currently in the works, is the brainchild of the Austin-based directing duo David and Nathan Zellner (the Zellner brothers) who gave us  2008’s “The Treasure Hunter.” According to reports, the project is heading to next week’s Cannes market. 

While there are no details on the specific characters, the forthcoming film revolves around a group of  aliens that are sent on a mission to conquer Earth. “Armed and dangerous, they show no mercy — that is, of course, until they catch the human disease of emotion. Their plan for world domination is in danger of derailing once they start to feel joy, fear, empathy and love,” as per Variety.

“I’ve been wanting to make this film for a long time — a genre mashup of sci-fi, action and comedy,” David said to the publication. “Nathan and I couldn’t be more excited about the incredible cast joining us for this wild ride.”

Of course, it won’t be the first time Boutella takes on the role of a sword-wielding extraterrestrial. The Algerian-born actress, who fled to Paris during the North African country’s civil war at age 10 with her family in 1992, is known for her breakout performance in the Oscar-nominated film “Star Trek: Beyond” where she portrayed a fierce alien warrior named Jaylah. 




She is best known for her role as an alien warrior in 'Star Trek: Beyond.' Supplied
 

Shortly after she landed the role, the 38-year-old star’s career would change course. 

Boutella, who put aside her modeling and dancing career – she toured with Madonna as a backup dancer at one point – to pursue acting, would go to take Hollywood by storm, quickly gaining a reputation as one to watch. 

Today, the dancer-turned-actress has a number of Hollywood blockbusters under her belt, including “Fahrenheit 451,” “Atomic Blonde” and “The Mummy,” where she starred alongside Tom Cruise. 

 The Los Angeles-based star is set to relocate to Eastern Europe in 2021, where shooting for the new film is scheduled to commence.

Culture 'offers hope in post-pandemic world,' Saudi forum told

Tourists and visitors view antiques at the Louvre art and civilization museum in Abu Dhabi, the UAE. The COVID-19 crisis is seen as an opportunity within an unfortunate situation to experience new adventures. (Photo/Shutterstock)
Updated 20 June 2020
Ruba Obaid

Culture ‘offers hope in post-pandemic world,’ Saudi forum told

  • Panelists say the crisis has pushed people to engage more in artistic content as they adapted to a virtual existence
Updated 20 June 2020
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: A virtual debate exploring a new world of art and culture in a post-COVID world was hosted by the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in partnership with UNESCO.

The forum, titled “Dystopia to Utopia: Our Changing Cultural Landscape,” included six panelists from around the world, who discussed the post-pandemic cultural landscape in the Arab world, given the importance of cultural and creative industries in developing economies and promoting social cohesion.
“People need culture. Culture makes us resilient and gives us hope,” said Anna Paolini, director of the UNESCO Office for the Gulf Cooperation Council and Yemen.
She added: “The International Labour Organization estimated that in the first quarter of this year, the loss of employment will total 305 million jobs compared with 22 million last year. The creative sector is one of the most affected.”
The pandemic has affected the entire creative value chain, including creation, production, distribution, and access, she said.
It has also weakened the professional, social, and economic status of artists and cultural professionals.
According to a UNESCO report, 90 percent of museum had closed their doors in the pandemic, including all 370 museums in the Arab region. More than 10 percent may never reopen.
As a response to the impact on the cultural sector, UNESCO launched the ResiliArt campaign and social media movement to support artists and the cultural sector. The discussion, moderated by writer and curator Laura Egerton, aimed to re-imagine the future of an industry clouded in uncertainty.

Virtual existence
On a positive note, panelists said that the crisis had pushed people to engage more in artistic and cultural content as they adapted to a virtual existence.
Dr. Nada Shabout, an associate professor of art history and the director of the Contemporary Arab and Muslim Studies Institute at the University of North Texas, said the crisis had been an opportunity within an unfortunate situation to experience new adventures.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Panelists highlight the importance of creative industries in developing economies and promoting social cohesion.

• According to a UNESCO report, 90 percent of museums had closed their doors in the pandemic, including all 370 museums in the Arab region.

• As a response to the impact on the cultural sector, UNESCO launched the ResiliArt campaign and social media movement to support artists and the cultural sector.

“As a professor of art history, we had to shift immediately without notice to teaching online. I was surprised to see how useful this method is. We are able to engage in more focused discussion,” she said.
As part of the transition toward a virtual world, Shabout said there was a greater focus on offering virtual products, with many exhibitions and events moving online.
However, Shabout believes that initiatives need to be based locally before becoming globally connected, in an attempt to preserve and understand local context.
Dr. Linda Komaroff, department head of Arts of the Middle East at Los Angeles County Museum of Art, said: “What I am hoping is that we learn from this time in being creative with new online experiences and incorporate that in the way we think about exhibitions, especially for archival purposes.”
Akram Zaatari, a Lebanese archival artist and curator, said solidarity among members of the art community is essential in allowing the art and cultural sector to recover from the crisis.
Zaatari believes that there is no place for competition in a time of crisis. He said artists from different generations should get together and support one another.
“The practice is more important than the quality, especially in a time where art functions as a historical record for the future,” he said, adding: “You may not like it now, but someone might come in the future and see in it something exceptional that you could not see today.”
Sheikha Hala bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa, culture and arts director of Bahrain’s Authority for Culture and Antiquities, shared Zaatari’s sentiment on the role of individuals in the community.
She said the primary role for public cultural institutions is to inspire.
“These institutions play a huge role in nurturing the youth through education and social initiatives that target young artists,” she added.

