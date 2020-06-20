You are here

  • Home
  • Wirecard seeks new financing strategy as Moody’s downgrades firm to junk

Wirecard seeks new financing strategy as Moody’s downgrades firm to junk

Moody’s slashed German payments firm Wirecard’s rating to junk following the disappearance of $2.1 billion. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gsw3d

Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

Wirecard seeks new financing strategy as Moody’s downgrades firm to junk

  • Company’s postponement of the audited statements could trigger high and immediate refinancing needs
  • Search for the missing cash hit a dead end in the Philippines
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

FRANKFURT: German payments firm Wirecard said late on Friday it had hired US investment bank Houlihan Lokey to develop a new financing strategy as Moody’s slashed the company’s rating to junk following the disappearance of $2.1 billion.
The scandal-hit company is desperately seeking to reassure investors after its search for the missing cash hit a dead end in the Philippines, prompting ratings agencies to react. The company’s CEO quit on Friday.
“The downgrade of Wirecard’s ratings and review for further downgrade reflect the accounting irregularities and related implications on the company’s liquidity and financial profile following its failure to publish the already postponed audited consolidated accounts for 2019,” Moody’s said late on Friday.
The company’s postponement of the audited statements could trigger high and immediate refinancing needs, according to analysts who cover the company, prompting Wirecard to announce late on Friday that it had hired Houlihan Lokey to overhaul its financing strategy.
Neil Campling, an analyst at Mirabaud, said on Saturday “there is no update yet about either the missing $2.1 billion or the results of the discussions with the lending banks concerning credit lines.
“The deadline for audited results was June 19, yesterday, otherwise €2 billion of loans could be terminated.”
Dutch shareholder group VEB said on Friday it would seek compensation from the German firm’s accountants EY.
“EY has played a significant role in the whole Wirecard scandal, not only from its inability to detect the flaws in Wirecard’s escrow account in former years,” VEB said.
“Just when EY should have played a protective and clarifying role, it left the shareholders out in the cold,” it added.
A spokeswoman for EY in London said on Saturday that it had not received news of legal action by VEB and declined further comment.
VEB has said Wirecard’s former CEO told investors on May 3 that EY had reassured the company that they had no problem signing off on the 2019 audit. That wrong-footed the markets, leading shareholders to incur losses, according to VEB.

Topics: Wirecard Germany

Related

Business & Economy
CEO of scandal-hit German payments provider Wirecard resigns
Business & Economy
Singapore police looking into reports of alleged financial irregularities at Wirecard

Egypt finances SME sector from its $6.2 billion support initiative

Updated 20 June 2020
Arab News

Egypt finances SME sector from its $6.2 billion support initiative

  • The initiative was taken to help the coronavirus-affected businesses recover by offering loans at an eight percent decreasing interest rate
Updated 20 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt has included small and medium-sized enterprises to its $6.2 billion financing initiative to help support the industrial, agricultural and construction sectors, local daily Al-Ahram online reported.
The initiative was taken to help the coronavirus-affected businesses recover by offering loans at an eight percent decreasing interest rate, the Egyptian central bank said in a statement.
The bank also allocated on June 17 about $185 million for salary payments in the tourism sector, which was taken out of the $3.1 billion fund earmarked for the industry’s recovery efforts. It has earlier advised tourism-related entities not to cut their workforce if they wanted to benefit from the initiative.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Egypt repatriates laborers abused in Libya
Lifestyle
Egyptian Nadia Gamal El-Din is regional winner of 2020 Cartier Women’s Initiative

Latest updates

Wirecard seeks new financing strategy as Moody’s downgrades firm to junk
Johnson & Johnson will no longer sell skin-lightening products in the Middle East
Protesters douse French health ministry with red paint
Beijing claims valley where Indian, Chinese soldiers brawled
Indonesia reports 1,226 new coronavirus infections, 56 deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.