Saudi Arabia: Hajj 2020 to be held with limited number of pilgrims

Pilgrims arrive in Mina during Hajj in 2019. (AFP/File)
  • Decision taken due to the ongoing threat from the coronavirus pandemic
  • Pilgrims will come from various nationalities who already reside in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Hajj will go ahead next month but with a “very limited” number of pilgrims allowed to take part, Saudi Arabia said on Monday.

The decision was taken due to the ongoing threat from the coronavirus pandemic and to preserve “global public health,” the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

Pilgrims taking part will be from various nationalities who already reside in Saudi Arabia.

About 2.5 million pilgrims performed Hajj last year but the ongoing scale and spread of COVID-19 worldwide means people will not be able to travel to the Kingdom to take part. 

The ministry said the decision had been made “in light of continuation of the pandemic and the risks of Coronavirus spreading in crowded spaces and large gatherings.”

The statement said: “A very limited number of pilgrims from various nationalities who already reside in Saudi Arabia, would be able to perform it.




Pilgrims travel to Mount Arafat on the second day of Hajj last year. (Arab News/ Ali Khamg)

“This decision is taken to ensure Hajj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective while observing all preventative measures and the necessary social distancing protocols.” 

Last year, more than 1.8 million pilgrims traveled to Saudi Arabia from abroad to take part. The Hajj ministry said this year the risk of transmitting the disease between countries and the increase in infections globally meant the risk was too high.

The ministry said Saudi Arabia’s top priority is to always enable Muslim pilgrims can  perform Hajj and Umrah safely and securely.

The Council of Senior Scholars said on Monday it supported what the Kingdom’s decision to limit the number of pilgrims in order to preserve their health and safety.
Meanwhile, Egypt’s Minister of Awqaf, Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa, said that in light of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, his country also supports the Kingdom’s decision to limit the number of pilgrims, based on nationalities as well.

Topics: hajj Saudi Arabia Hajj 2020

Jeddah’s new King Abdul Aziz Airport launches APM service

JEDDAH: Jeddah’s new King Abdul Aziz International Airport (KAIA) inaugurated, on Monday, the free internal automated people mover (APM) for international arriving and departing passengers.

The service transports passengers from the check-in area to the boarding area at Terminal 1, and vice versa.

The 1000-meter APM represents the first service of its kind at the Kingdom’s airports, with a capacity of 4,000 passengers per hour, and includes two stations and two tracks with 10 cars.

Each vehicle can accommodate up to 65 passengers, who can travel between the two terminal stations in 85 seconds. The passenger’s waiting period is 170 seconds maximum.

“This type of automated train is only available in limited advanced international airports,” said KAIA’s General Manager Essam bin Fouad Nour.

The APM has been equipped with all systems provided in the terminals, such as air conditioning, radio and information systems.

All APM’s cars are also equipped with various fire alarm systems and emergency exits to ensure the safety of passengers.

The first phase of the new airport has a capacity of 30 million passengers per year and will increase to 80 million passengers by the end of the third stage.

The airport’s Terminal 1 has a total area of 810,000 square meters, 220 counters to serve passengers, 80 self-service counters, 46 gates —25 gates for international flights, 13 for domestic flights, and 8 dual-use gates — as well as 94 air bridges.

Topics: Jeddah King Abdul Aziz International Airport (KAIA) automated people mover (APM)

