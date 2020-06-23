You are here

German govt moves to rescue Lufthansa bailout

German billionaire Heinz Hermann Thiele has in recent weeks built up a 15 percent stake in Lufthansa, making him the group’s largest single shareholder. (AFP)
Updated 23 June 2020
AFP

  • Shareholders to vote on Thursday on airline rescue plan
FRANKFURT: The German government leapt into action Monday to rescue a proposed €9 billion ($10.1 billion) coronavirus bailout for Lufthansa that has run into resistance from a billionaire shareholder.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz were holding crunch talks with Lufthansa representatives and a major shareholder, rail industry tycoon Heinz Hermann Thiele, sources said.

A government spokesman declined to comment on the talks, but a Finance Ministry spokesman said Scholz has made clear that “the government has made a good proposal.”

The clock is ticking as Lufthansa shareholders are voting on Thursday on a rescue plan that would see Berlin take a 20 percent stake in the company.

But with shareholders representing just 38 percent of Lufthansa’s capital registered to participate in the meeting, two-thirds backing will be needed to approve the plan rather than a simple majority if turnout were higher.

In a letter to employees on Sunday, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said the company had made “extensive preparations” should the deal fall through.

Like rival airlines, Lufthansa was plunged into crisis after efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic brought air travel to a near standstill for several months, and the recovery is expected to be slow.

German billionaire Thiele has in recent weeks built up a 15 percent stake in Lufthansa, making him the group’s largest single shareholder and raising fears he could block the government deal.

Thiele told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily last week that his grab for shares was “not a signal that I will vote against anything,” but added that “not all the possibilities were exhausted” in bosses’ talks with Berlin.

Thiele in particular objects to the state taking a stake in Lufthansa, and has pointed out that Air France-KLM received state aid in the form of loans rather than government shareholdings.

If Lufthansa’s shareholders reject the rescue package, the group — which also includes Swiss, Austrian and Brussels Airlines — could be forced to launch insolvency proceedings.

In his letter, Spohr said Lufthansa would continue to “discuss options with the government” until the very last moment and vowed to do everything necessary to avoid grounding the fleet again.

“Our goal of course remains to avoid insolvency and all its consequences,” Spohr wrote, adding that he felt a “great responsibility” toward Lufthansa’s 138,000 employees.

To ease some of the uncertainty, Spohr said Lufthansa was taking the unprecedented step of paying employees their June salaries several days early.

Shares in Lufthansa were down nearly 5percent at €9.67 in afternoon trade, the first day the firm was trading on the mid-sized MDax index after coronavirus-related losses edged it out of the prestigious DAX 30.

White House adviser Navarro says China trade deal is 'over'

  • US-China relations have reached their lowest point in years since the coronavirus pandemic
WASHINGTON: White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday the trade deal with China is "over," and he linked the breakdown in part to Washington's anger over Beijing's not sounding the alarm earlier about the coronavirus outbreak.
"It's over," Navarro told Fox News in an interview when asked about the trade agreement. He said the "turning point" came when the United States learned about the spreading coronavirus only after a Chinese delegation had left Washington following the signing of the Phase 1 deal on Jan. 15.
"It was at a time when they had already sent hundreds of thousands of people to this country to spread that virus, and it was just minutes after wheels up when that plane took off that we began to hear about this pandemic," Navarro said.
US-China relations have reached their lowest point in years since the coronavirus pandemic that began in China hit the United States hard. President Donald Trump and his administration repeatedly have accused Beijing of not being transparent about the outbreak.
Trump on Thursday renewed his threat to cut ties with China, a day after his top diplomats held talks with Beijing and his trade representative said he did not consider decoupling the US and Chinese economies a viable option.
Navarro has been one of the most outspoken critics of China among Trump's senior advisers.

