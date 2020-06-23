UK-based retailer PrettyLittleThing launches Middle East website  

DUBAI: UK-based retail giant PrettyLittleThing (PLT) launched a Middle East-dedicated website on Tuesday.

The brand’s newest e-commerce platform provides an offering catered specifically to the region’s consumers, with curated regional edits, capsule collections and unique local content.

“My team and I are really excited to be launching into the Middle Eastern market,” CEO Umar Kamani said in a statement. “I have spent a lot of time here over the past year, learning about the culture and driving this exciting new venture.”

To celebrate the launch, PLT is offering 25 percent off clothing and accessories.

The platform is available in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

PLT have collaborated on collections with celebrities including Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin and Ashley Graham, showcasing representation in terms of body inclusivity and diversity.