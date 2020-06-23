You are here

UK-based retailer PrettyLittleThing launches Middle East website  

To celebrate the launch, PLT is offering 25 percent off clothing and accessories. (Supplied)
DUBAI: UK-based retail giant PrettyLittleThing (PLT) launched a Middle East-dedicated website on Tuesday.

The brand’s newest e-commerce platform provides an offering catered specifically to the region’s consumers, with curated regional edits, capsule collections and unique local content.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ANNOUNCEMENT @prettylittlething.me just launched in the UAE! MENA are you ready!?

A post shared by FASHION BEAUTY LIFESTYLE (@prettylittlething) on

“My team and I are really excited to be launching into the Middle Eastern market,” CEO Umar Kamani said in a statement. “I have spent a lot of time here over the past year, learning about the culture and driving this exciting new venture.”

To celebrate the launch, PLT is offering 25 percent off clothing and accessories.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

POWER SUIT @sohamt means business in the Rust Double Breasted Woven Blazer & Cropped Trouser

A post shared by FASHION BEAUTY LIFESTYLE (@prettylittlething) on

The platform is available in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

PLT have collaborated on collections with celebrities including Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin and Ashley Graham, showcasing representation in terms of body inclusivity and diversity. 

Topics: PrettyLittleThing

PARIS: French luxury label Christian Dior said on Monday it would press ahead with a calendar of fashion shows for this year starting in July with an Italian catwalk display - but without the celebrated front-row audience of A-listers.

The coronavirus crisis has accelerated a rethink among high-end brands of how collections are presented, with some opting out of costly events and restricting the number of clothing ranges they produce.

Dior, one of the LVMH conglomerate’s biggest labels, said it was maintaining its calendar of industry fashion weeks that brings buyers and bloggers to Paris, and would produce other collections in between.

It will premiere a mid-season “cruise” range in the Italian city of Lecce on July 22 with a streamed live show, Chief Executive Pietro Beccari said, after a presentation planned for May was postponed.

“We would like to send a message of support, of hope, of optimism and of rebirth,” Beccari said. “I’m thinking about big suppliers but also the small ones, many tiny family businesses of artisans in France and in Italy ... many of them didn't know and still do not know how to survive.”

High-end brands often rely on firms to manufacture luxurious cloth or products that require special treatment, such as items covered in feathers or tinted by hand.

Dior planned to go ahead with a womenswear fashion show usually held in Paris in September, Beccari said, adding that by then it might even bring in a front-row audience.

“Fashion week is important not only for the fashion family, it’s also important for the city where the shows are,” Dior’s designer Maria Grazia Chiuri said.

Fashion events are usually big business for cities like Paris, with hotels normally rammed during that period.

Topics: Christian Dior

