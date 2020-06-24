You are here

Al-Qaeda-linked group arrests British aid worker in Syria

Tauqir Sharif was captured in Atmeh, a town in Idlib province. (AP/File)
Al-Qaeda-linked group arrests British aid worker in Syria

  • Sharif ran an aid organization called Live Updates from Syria that works with orphans and widows
LONDON: An aid worker who was stripped of his UK citizenship has been arrested in northwest Syria by a rebel group formerly linked to Al-Qaeda.

Tauqir Sharif was captured in Atmeh, a town in Idlib province, and taken to an “unknown location,” activists in the area said.

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), which was formerly linked to Al-Qaeda, controls parts of northwest Syria, one of the last areas of the country still in rebel hands.

According to a post on the Facebook page of Sharif’s wife, masked men searched their house in Idlib, where they live with their children. The reason for the 32-year-old Londoner’s seizure remains unclear.

His wife, with whom he traveled to Syria in 2012, has called on HTS to provide an official reason for her husband’s detention, but has not received a response.

A number of other foreign nationals linked to Sharif are said to have also been arrested, and their laptops and mobile phones confiscated.

Sharif ran an aid organization called Live Updates from Syria that works with orphans and widows and raises awareness of the humanitarian catastrophe that has unfolded in the country.

He had his British citizenship revoked in 2017 after he was assessed to be “aligned with an Al-Qaeda-aligned group,” which rendered him stateless and stranded in Syria.

Sharif denies he is linked to Al-Qaeda. “I have never aligned myself with any group involved in the conflict or taken part in any operation that is not related to my aid work,” he said in 2017.

Sisi says Egypt seeks stability in Libya

Sisi says Egypt seeks stability in Libya

CAIRO: Egypt is only interested in restoring stability in Libya, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said Wednesday, days after raising the prospect of a military intervention.
Earlier this week, El-Sisi said his country had a legitimate right to intervene in neighboring Libya to protect Egypt’s western border. He ordered the military to be ready to carry out any mission outside the country and said such an operation would have international legitimacy.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting Wednesday, where he met with military and civilian officials, El-Sisi stressed the importance of restoring stability in Libya and its institutions to achieve security in the region, and "to protect the Egyptian national security from the western border," he said.  

Earlier this week, El-Sisi raised concerns of a military operation when he said his country had a legitimate right to intervene in neighboring Libya. He ordered the military to be ready to carry out any mission outside the country. He said any direct Egyptian intervention would have international legitimacy and would be to protect Egypt’s western border.  

El-Sisi said in the meeting that a cease-fire should remain in place and he called for dismantling Libya’s militias, and excluding mercenaries from the conflict in order to reach a comprehensive political solution.
Last month Egypt proposed an initiative for Libyan parties as a basis for resolving the country’s conflict.
The move was welcomed by Arab countries and on Tuesday, the Arab league urged Libyan factions to “positively engage” with such initiatives.
The war in Libya started after the downfall of dictator Muammar Qaddafi with the country splitting into two rival administrations. 
Fighting has escalated after Turkey intervened on the side of the Tripoli-based government, reversing a 14-month assault on Tripoli by forces loyal to the military commander Khalifa Haftar.

 

