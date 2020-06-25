You are here

Virgin Australia bondholders seek to stop private equity sale

Virgin Australia, which went into voluntary administration in April, had been struggling financially before it buckled under the strain of the pandemic. (AFP)
Updated 25 June 2020
Reuters

  • The new rival proposal would back the existing management and honor full employee entitlements
Reuters

SYDNEY: Bondholders of Australia’s second largest airline have put forward a proposal to keep Virgin Australia a listed entity, two days after two private equity companies, Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners, made final and binding offers to administrator Deloitte.

“Our plan offers a sustainable capital structure underpinned by public ownership to provide certainty and support the strong operating plan for the airline,” a spokesman for the bondholders said in an emailed statement.

This involves a debt-to-equity swap among bondholders owed around A$2 billion ($1.39 billion) plus a fresh capital injection of around A$1 billion, one person with knowledge of the proposal said. Broad Peak, a Singapore hedge fund backed by Temasek, is involved in the bondholders’ proposal, they said.

The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the airline’s secured creditors, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “The bondholders are in an interesting position, they are creditors and a deal can’t be done without them.”

The new proposal would allow bondholders to recoup around 70 cents on the dollar of their investment, the person said. A second source said that return was a future estimate based on share trading expectations.

The bondholder statement did not identify those taking part, saying only they included thousands of retail investors. FIIG Securities, Northern Trust Asset Management, Sargon CT and the Bank of New York Mellon are all on the creditors’ committee.

Virgin, which competes with Qantas Airways effectively in an domestic duopoly, entered voluntary administration in April owing nearly A$7 billion to creditors. The airline had struggled financially even before the coronavirus pandemic.

The bondholder proposal would back the existing management team, honor full employee entitlements, customer travel credits and frequent flyer points, the two sources said. They were not authorized to speak on the record.

Deloitte declined to comment on the bondholder proposal. The administrator had said on Monday after receiving the Bain and Cyrus offers that it hoped to select a preferred bidder by June 30.

A meeting is scheduled for August to vote on a deal, which would need the approval of at least 50 percent of creditors by both value and number.

Gas industry sees strong demand and LNG shortfall post-COVID by mid-decade

  • Long term gas demand seen intact in energy transition
MELBOURNE: The gas industry sees no change to the strong long-run outlook for demand following the COVID-19 crisis, but expects a supply shortfall in the next four years as the lockdowns and oil price collapse lead to delays on gas projects.

Gas producers, buyers, liquefied natural gas (LNG) developers and a major contractor said in the long run the fuel will be needed to back up wind and solar power, replace coal-fired power, and produce hydrogen globally.

“We see the need for substantial investment in new projects and new liquefaction,” Exxon Mobil Corp’s Australia chairman Nathan Fay said at Credit Suisse’s annual Australian Energy Conference.

However, lingering uncertainty following a crash in LNG prices to record lows this year below $2 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) means only the lowest cost LNG projects will go ahead, major producers said.

More than 140 million tons of projects worldwide have been deferred. In Australia and Papua New Guinea alone, five are on hold — Exxon’s expansion of PNG LNG twinned with Total SA’s Papua LNG, Woodside Petroleum’s Scarborough and Browse, and Santos Ltd’s Barossa.

“It’s everything to play for — so a very bullish outlook on gas,” said Martin Houston, vice chairman of US LNG developer Tellurian, which recently deferred a final investment decision on its US Driftwood LNG project to 2021.

Japan’s Chiyoda, a major contractor to LNG projects, said work has largely dried up and there would need to be stability in the market before developers move ahead with projects.

“To be perfectly honest, we don’t see any green shoots right now,” said Chiyoda Oceania’s president Andrew Tan.

Royal Dutch Shell sees short term concerns weighing on everyone’s decisions about new projects. Shell Australia chair Tony Nunan said: “I’m sure all companies, all operators or producers across the globe are going to be focused on that affordability question just because of the uncertainty they see in the macro markets.” 

Research firm Rystad Energy said with gas prices around the world still trading near $2 per mmBtu, LNG developers with all but the lowest costs will hold off on new projects.

“But that will again cause a shortfall for the LNG market four or five years down the road,” Rystad’s head of analysis, Per Magnus Nysveen, told the conference.

