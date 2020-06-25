Saudi envoy: Kingdom will continue to support Palestinian refugees

NEW YORK: Ambassador Abdullah bin Yahya Al-Muallami, the permanent representative of Saudi Arabia to the UN on Wednesday took part in an extraordinary ministerial conference of donors for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

UNRWA announced that 75 countries and nongovernmental agencies made financial commitments worth $130 million to sustain the operations and services provided by the agency.

Praising the role of the agency, Al-Muallami said Saudi Arabia is one of the most important countries defending the rights of the Palestinian people and one of the most generous donors to UNRWA.

He said the Kingdom provided $700 million to UNRWA between 2000 and 2019 to support its initiatives. The ambassador said the Kingdom will continue to support Palestinian refugees.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all donor countries to mobilize political and financial support for the “vital work” of UNRWA.

Describing UNRWA as a lifeline for millions of Palestinian refugees, he stressed its importance for regional stability.

He said the support from donor countries enables the organization to protect and promote the rights of the refugees.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi said the organization should continue its operations until the just resolution of the Palestinian issue.

Swedish Minister for International Cooperation and Development Peter Erickson urged donor countries to ensure sustainable support to UNRWA.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philip Lazarini said the organization is taking important measures to expand the donor base and exploring innovative financing mechanisms.