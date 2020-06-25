Saudi envoy: Kingdom will continue to support Palestinian refugees

You are here

Ambassador Abdullah bin Yahya Al-Muallami, the permanent representative of KSA to the UN attends a UNRWA donor’s meeting. (SPA)
  • Kingdom provided $700 million to UNRWA between 2000 and 2019
NEW YORK: Ambassador Abdullah bin Yahya Al-Muallami, the permanent representative of Saudi Arabia to the UN on Wednesday took part in an extraordinary ministerial conference of donors for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
UNRWA announced that 75 countries and nongovernmental agencies made financial commitments worth $130 million to sustain the operations and services provided by the agency.
Praising the role of the agency, Al-Muallami said Saudi Arabia is one of the most important countries defending the rights of the Palestinian people and one of the most generous donors to UNRWA.
He said the Kingdom provided $700 million to UNRWA between 2000 and 2019 to support its initiatives. The ambassador said the Kingdom will continue to support Palestinian refugees.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all donor countries to mobilize political and financial support for the “vital work” of UNRWA.
Describing UNRWA as a lifeline for millions of Palestinian refugees, he stressed its importance for regional stability.
He said the support from donor countries enables the organization to protect and promote the rights of the refugees.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi said the organization should continue its operations until the just resolution of the Palestinian issue.
Swedish Minister for International Cooperation and Development Peter Erickson urged donor countries to ensure sustainable support to UNRWA.
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philip Lazarini said the organization is taking important measures to expand the donor base and exploring innovative financing mechanisms.

Reem Bunyan is a consultant neurologist and the co-chair of the G20 Health Working Group.
At a recently held virtual T20 conference titled “Policy recommendations for a post-COVID-19 world,” she stressed the need for health care systems to learn from innovations that were applied in response to the pandemic and to prepare for changes in health priorities.
“Strong and resilient health systems that focus on outcomes, efficiency, user-responsiveness, and equity are critical for preparedness and response to pandemics,” Bunyan said.
She is also the CEO of the Center for Improving Value in Health (CiV) at the Saudi Ministry of Health.
 Bunyan is an American Board Certified Neurologist who is super-specialized in multiple sclerosis with rare expertise in pediatric multiple sclerosis.
She is credited with the establishment of the first clinical neuroimmunology program at the King Fahd Medical City in Riyadh, in addition to establishing a modern department for clinical neurophysiology.
Bunyan is the president of the Saudi Multiple Sclerosis Advisory Group and a member of the founding board of the Healthcare Administration Club.
Bunyan attended medical school at King Faisal University, graduating with honors and receiving the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd award for academic excellence.
She then went on to residency training in neurology at the University of Louisville, followed by an initial fellowship in clinical neurophysiology and neuromuscular disorders.

