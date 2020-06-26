You are here

  • Home
  • Kosovo’s Thaci accuses international justice of ‘rewriting history’

Kosovo’s Thaci accuses international justice of ‘rewriting history’

Kosovo’s President Hashim Thaci attends a ceremony of security forces a day before parliament’s vote on whether to form a national army, in Pristina, Kosovo, December 13, 2018. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n4djh

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Kosovo’s Thaci accuses international justice of ‘rewriting history’

  • Hashim Thaci: Nobody can rewrite the history of Kosovo! I remain full of hope that the coming days will be the best for Kosovo and Albania
  • Special prosecutors at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague accused Thaci and others of war crimes and crimes against humanity
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

TIRANA: Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on Friday accused international justice of “rewriting history” after he was charged with war crimes linked to the 1990s conflict with Serbia by special prosecutors in The Hague.
Thaci said on Facebook he had landed in the Albanian capital Tirana and was on his way back to Kosovo where he will address his compatriots on Sunday.
“Nobody can rewrite the history of Kosovo!” he said in his first reaction to the charges.
Thaci was the former political leader of the ethnic Albanian guerillas — the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) — which launched a rebellion against Belgrade more than 20 years ago when Kosovo was a southern province of Serbia.
On Wednesday, special prosecutors at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague accused Thaci and others of war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the 1998-99 war.
Until now Thaci’s only visible reaction was an update of the cover photo of his Facebook profile to feature the crest of the KLA.
In a Facebook message to his “sisters, brothers and wonderful friends,” Thaci, 52, said he would “address (them) on Sunday evening” from his office.
“I remain full of hope that the coming days will be the best for Kosovo and Albania,” he said.
After the bombshell announcement, Thaci canceled a planned trip to the US where he was set to discuss lingering tensions with Serbia.
Thaci has previously said he would comply with the court and that he is innocent and has “nothing to hide.”
The president and other suspects are accused of murder, enforced disappearance, persecution and torture against “hundreds of known victims of Kosovo Albanian, Serb, Roma, and other ethnicities and include political opponents.”
The charges still needs approval from a pre-trial judge but the prosecutors said they made the news public because Thaci and others have been trying to “obstruct the work” of the tribunal, which operates under Kosovo law but has international judges.
Kosovo proclaimed independence in 2008, but Serbia still does not recognize the move.

Topics: Kosovo Hashim Thaci Kosovo Specialist Chambers

Related

World
Kosovo defends ‘just war’ after president accused of war crimes
World
Kosovo president charged with war crimes over 1990s killings

Moroccan mother, 2 kids killed by building collapse in Italy

Updated 2 min 13 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Moroccan mother, 2 kids killed by building collapse in Italy

Updated 2 min 13 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A mother from Morocco and two of her children were crushed to death when a building collapsed on them as they strolled through the center of Albizzate, a city in northern Italy.
Fouzia Taoufiq, 38, and her son Soulaymane Hannach, 5, were killed instantly by a cascade of bricks falling from the top of a building they were walking by.
Taoufiq’s 15-month-old daughter Yaoucut was severely wounded when rescuers pulled her from her mangled stroller, but she died in hospital.
Taoufiq had been living since 2009 in Italy, where her children were born. Witnesses, including Albizzate Mayor Mirko Zorzo, who said he avoided being crushed by just 20 cm, described how Taoufiq’s eldest son watched in horror as his family was killed.
Zorzo said the eldest son “was on the other side of the street on his bicycle. He was in tears, he asked about his mother. I took him to the supermarket until his dad, who was at work, arrived. This is absurd, a true tragedy.” It was the eldest son who told his father Noureddine Hannach what had happened.
“How can I tell my son that his mother no longer exists, how can I do it?” said Noureddine. “All this is unbelievable. I can’t understand how such a slaughter could happen in the center of a city.” The eldest son is now with a family of friends.
Mohamed Saih, president of the Islamic Center of Varese, said: “I rushed there immediately with many other members of the Moroccan community … to show our support to this poor father.” The city of Varese hosts one of the biggest Moroccan communities in Italy.
Varese Prosecutor Nadia Alessandra Calcaterra has ordered an investigation. “Experts will determine responsibilities of this terrible event,” she said.

Topics: Morocco Italy

Related

Special
World
Nearly 1,500 Muslims in Italy cancel Hajj plan
Middle-East
Italy’s foreign minister pays quick trip to Libya

Latest updates

Moroccan mother, 2 kids killed by building collapse in Italy
UK teen who threw French boy off gallery balcony jailed for life
Kosovo’s Thaci accuses international justice of ‘rewriting history’
Philippine police kill 4 terror suspects in Manila shootout
Japan university awards first-ever ninja studies degree

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.