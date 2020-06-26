You are here

Mosques in Makkah welcome worshippers for first Friday prayers after curfew lifted

Worshippers perform Friday prayers in mosques in Makkah for the first time on June 26, 2020 after a coronavirus curfew was lifted earlier this week. (SPA)
Updated 26 June 2020
Arab News

  • Worshippers were required to keep a distance of two meters from each other whilst praying
  • A curfew to prevent the spread of coronavirus was lifted in the Kingdom on Sunday
MAKKAH: Worshippers performed Friday prayers in mosques in Makkah for the first time on Friday since a coronavirus curfew was completely lifted in Saudi Arabia earlier this week.
Mosques in the holy city opened 20 minutes before the call to prayer and closed 20 minutes after the prayer had ended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Worshippers were required to keep a distance of two meters from each other whilst praying, bring their own prayer mats and wear masks.
Ablution areas and toilets in mosques remain closed and children are not allowed to attend as part of preventive measures.

