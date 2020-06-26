You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi nurse’s daughter dies of COVID-19

Saudi nurse’s daughter dies of COVID-19

1 / 2
Massoumah Al-Biladi died after contracting COVID-19. (Social media)
2 / 2
Saudi nurse Radhiyya Al-Hamoud volunteered at a quarantine center and then transmitted COVID-19 to her family. (Social media)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yvuhd

Updated 15 sec ago
Tariq Al-Thaqafi and Aseel Bashraheel

Saudi nurse’s daughter dies of COVID-19

  • Habib Al-Biladi, Massoumah’s father, said that his daughter died for her country
  • Massoumah had a big, compassionate heart and used to hug her mother when she returned home from work
Updated 15 sec ago
Tariq Al-Thaqafi and Aseel Bashraheel

JEDDAH: A Saudi nurse who volunteered at one of Al-Ahsa’s quarantine centers transmitted COVID-19 to her family, leading to the death of her daughter from the disease.
Radhiyya Al-Hamoud, the mother of the 13-year-old girl, said that in their last conversation she had asked her daughter Massoumah’s forgiveness.
“I asked her to forgive me because I was the reason she contracted the disease. She said: ‘I forgive you, Mama’. Those were her last words to me,” she said.
Al-Hamoud described her relationship with her daughter as “strong,” and said that Massoumah had a big, compassionate heart and used to hug her and massage her tired feet every day when she returned home from work.


She said that she has lost her “soul and innocent angel. She was the family’s butterfly — light in her spirit, companionship, and kindness.” She added that the last moments of farewell were “painful and devastating.”
When Massoumah was in pain, she would ask her mother to rest and sleep even though her pain was at its worst and her body and vital functions were affected by the virus.
Al-Hamoud added that saying goodbye to loved ones is like extinguishing one’s soul.
Habib Al-Biladi, Massoumah’s father, said that his daughter died for her country. When the house quarantine started in mid-March, his wife was one of the first to willingly volunteer at quarantine centers in Al-Ahsa. On May 12, she was infected with the COVID-19.
The whole family, including Massoumah and his two sons Mahmoud and Mohammed, was tested. “We all tested positive, so we were quarantined at a hotel in Al-Ahsa and recovered by Eid Al-Fitr, which coincided with the full lockdown in all Saudi cities,” he said.
His daughter’s temperature had spiked days later and was taken to several clinics, where she was given antipyretics, but her fever lasted for two days.
“We also took her to the Children’s Hospital, and she became more stable, so we were about to take her home, but the hospital preferred to keep her to monitor her health. Things started to change quickly until she developed kidney failure, and then the vital functions in her body were stopped, so she was placed on ventilators,” her father said.
Habib’s daughter took her last breath two days later on June 15. The nurse’s family supported her decision to volunteer at the quarantine center to serve her country, protect its people, and ensure their comfort, he said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health reported that a citizen who has not been adhering to preventive measures and openly shook hands tested positive for COVID-19.
He ended up infecting 16 members of his family, including his parents. His father, who suffered from a heart condition, died from the virus.
The Kingdom recorded 46 new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, raising the total to 1,474.
There were 3,938 new cases reported, so that a total of 174,577 people have now contracted the disease. There are 52,632 active cases, 2,273 of them are in critical conditions.
According to the Health Ministry, 346 of the newly recorded cases were in Dammam, while Al-Hafouf recorded 332 and Jeddah recorded 243.
The health ministry also announced that 2,589 more patients had recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 120,471.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 1,456,241 tests for COVID-19.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi doctor pays heavy price as whole family gets virus
Special photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi doctors join frontline battle in French hospitals against coronavirus

Mosques in Makkah welcome worshippers for first Friday prayers after curfew lifted

Updated 26 June 2020
Arab News

Mosques in Makkah welcome worshippers for first Friday prayers after curfew lifted

  • Worshippers were required to keep a distance of two meters from each other whilst praying
  • A curfew to prevent the spread of coronavirus was lifted in the Kingdom on Sunday
Updated 26 June 2020
Arab News

MAKKAH: Worshippers performed Friday prayers in mosques in Makkah for the first time on Friday since a coronavirus curfew was completely lifted in Saudi Arabia earlier this week.
Mosques in the holy city opened 20 minutes before the call to prayer and closed 20 minutes after the prayer had ended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Worshippers were required to keep a distance of two meters from each other whilst praying, bring their own prayer mats and wear masks.
Ablution areas and toilets in mosques remain closed and children are not allowed to attend as part of preventive measures.

Topics: Coronavirus Makkah FRIDAY PRAYERS

Related

Saudi Arabia
Mosques in Makkah ready to welcome worshippers on Sunday
Special
World
Jakarta mosques reopen as city eases virus curbs

Latest updates

IMF approves $5.2 bn, 1-year loan program for Egypt
30,000 Muslims pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque while sticking to social distancing
Saudi nurse’s daughter dies of COVID-19
Chaos hits Lebanese food market, merchants may close stores
Mohamed Salah stands alone as the greatest Arab footballer of all

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.