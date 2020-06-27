You are here

What We Are Buying Today: Sprinkle and Sparkle bath bombs

AMEERA ABID

  They offer a collection of body scrubs and bath bombs or a mixture of both. Personally, I would give someone a mixed box, so they get the ultimate body care package
Sprinkle and Sparkle bath bombs are the perfect way to end a tiring week when all you want to do is spend a few hours relaxing and giving yourself some much-earned me-time.
The best way to do that is to soak your body in a mixture of glitter, essential oils and a scent, all guaranteed to melt away all the stress and relax strained muscles.
Sprinkle and Sparkle bath bomb comes in a packet. The bottom of the packet will be the powder that contains the essential oils and the beautiful colors while the top is often dried flowers and fruits. Instructions for use: Fill your bath with warm water, drop the bath bomb, it will fizz and colour your bath, climb in and enjoy!
To me, the packaging is very personal. The bath bombs feel like they are presents from loved ones, each with its own handcrafted feel. My favorite bath bomb is called Just Love and Roses, a beautiful collection of amber and sandalwood topped with dried rose petals.
They also offer other body care products such as body scrubs — their nicest smelling one is the lavender body scrub that contains dried lavender mixed in it. The scrubs are made with natural ingredients and leave the skin soft, fragrant and even-toned.
If you want to reward yourself or gift someone else, their gift boxes are the go-to option.

They offer a collection of body scrubs and bath bombs or a mixture of both. Personally, I would give someone a mixed box, so they get the ultimate body care package.

 

Ex-Hermes workers risk prison over fake handbags

  • An inquiry uncovered a clandestine operation in which the suspects at their homes allegedly crafted dozens of counterfeit “Birkin” bags
  • Ten people went on trial this week, including seven former Hermes employees
PARIS: Paris prosecutors sought prison terms Friday for the leaders of a ring accused of making and selling fake handbags from iconic French luxury house Hermes, including some former employees.
The network, which targeted Asian tourists in Paris but also clients in Hong Kong in 2013 and 2014, was uncovered when French police wiretapped the home of a man suspected of selling stolen handbags in Asia.
An inquiry uncovered a clandestine operation in which the suspects at their homes allegedly crafted dozens of counterfeit “Birkin” bags, the most coveted — and profitable — item produced by Hermes.
Named for French-British actress Jane Birkin, the bags have long waiting lists for customers ready to pay 40,000 euros ($45,000) or more for versions made with crocodile skin.
Ten people went on trial this week, including seven former Hermes employees.
Prosecutors said they took in around two million euros a year by selling the fakes for 20,000 euros to 30,000 euros each.
The Hermes workers would make the bags with crocodile skins from an Italian supplier, using zippers and other components smuggled out of Hermes workshops.
A woman now aged 52, born in Cambodia but living in France since 1980, was tasked with selling the fake bags as well as genuine “Birkins” resold to clients at a markup.
She told investigators her clients knew that they were buying fakes, the court heard this week.
One of the employees, accused of orchestrating the counterfeiting ring, was just 18 when he began working at Hermes.
“At the time, I didn’t realize the seriousness of this,” the now 45-year-old told the court.
As the trial wound up Friday, prosecutors sought prison terms of up to four years and fines of 100,000 euros to 200,000 euros for the three ringleaders, and suspended sentences and fines for the others.
Hermes lawyers have also asked for two million euros in damages. The court is expected to announce a date for its ruling later Friday.

