You are here

  • Home
  • Bain Capital agrees deal over Virgin Australia administrator to buy struggling airline

Bain Capital agrees deal over Virgin Australia administrator to buy struggling airline

Virgin Atlantic rival Qantas said it was also facing job cuts. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5dred

Updated 27 June 2020
Reuters

Bain Capital agrees deal over Virgin Australia administrator to buy struggling airline

  • The proposal will be put forward to the airline’s creditors for their approval
Updated 27 June 2020
Reuters

SYDNEY: US private equity group Bain Capital said on Friday it has agreed with the administrator of Virgin Australia Holdings to buy Australia’s second-biggest airline for an undisclosed sum, banking on an aviation industry recovery.

Bain’s bid was chosen over a rival offer from Cyrus Capital Partners and a recaptalization proposal put forward by Virgin Australia bondholders, administrator Deloitte said.

Deloitte said it was not yet possible to estimate the return to creditors and did not expect any return to shareholders. An update on the return will be provided ahead of a creditor’s meeting in August, it said.

Many contracts with suppliers and aircraft lessors must be renegotiated before the return to creditors can be finalized, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The deal will need to be approved by 50 percent of creditors by value and 50 percent by number to be finalized.

A spokesman for the 6,000 unsecured bondholders owed A$2 billion ($1.4 billion) said that despite Deloitte’s selection of Bain, they would continue to push for genuine consideration of their rival debt-to-equity swap proposal.

Bain is using private equity as well as its distressed and special situation funds for the deal, according to Deloitte, which said the deal provided a “significant” injection of capital into the airline.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Not yet possible to estimate return to creditors.
  • Offer picked over rival one from Cyrus.
  • Deal will be voted on by creditors in August.

The Australian, the newspaper which carried the report, said Bain would inject A$600 million of cash up front, A$600 million to cover travel credits held by customers and A$450 million to cover employee entitlements, without saying where it got the information.

Deloitte and Bain declined to comment.

Bain plans to strengthen Virgin’s regional services and ensure the airline offers good value for leisure customers while continuing to serve business travelers, Mike Murphy, an Australia-based managing director at Bain, said in a statement.

Virgin Australia entered administration in April owing nearly A$7 billion to creditors, but is viewed as an attractive investment given the Australian domestic aviation market duopoly it shares with larger rival Qantas Airways.

Cyrus on Friday morning said it had pulled out of the bidding, citing Deloitte’s unwillingness to engage in meaningful talks.

The Bain proposal supports Virgin Australia’s current management team, led by Chief Executive Paul Scurrah, and its improvement plan for the airline, Deloitte said in a statement.

Virgin Australia has about 9,000 employees and Bain plans to keep 5,000 to 6,000 and operate 60 to 70 of its Boeing Co. 737 planes, Murphy told The Australian Financial Review on Friday, adding the airline could break even by February. 

Qantas on Thursday said it would cut more than 20 percent of its 29,000-strong workforce because of the bleak international travel outlook associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

Virgin Australia has a smaller international business than Qantas and is more exposed to the domestic market.

Topics: Virgin Australia Qantas Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Qantas cuts international flights until October
Business & Economy
Virgin Atlantic may fold without state help: Branson

Etihad to operate flights to 29 destinations from July 1

Updated 25 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Etihad to operate flights to 29 destinations from July 1

  • The UAE earlier announced it will start allowing residents to travel to coronavirus “low-risk” countries from June 23.
Updated 25 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways will resume flights to 29 destinations from July 1 including 13 European cities, the airline announced on Twitter.
The flights will be restarted between July 1 to 15, the airlines said, adding it was working with the UAE government to increase its network of destinations from July 16.

Other destinations include Narita, Manila, Syndey, New York, and Toronto.


The Abu Dhabi-based airline said travelers who booked their flight before August 31 to fly any time until Nov. 30, 2020 can change their travel details for free.
The UAE earlier announced it will start allowing residents to travel to coronavirus “low-risk” countries from June 23.

Topics: Etihad Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Emirates, Etihad extend temporary salary cuts to September
Business & Economy
Etihad launches COVID-19 assessment tool to help people decide about travel

Latest updates

Bella Hadid is the star of Calvin Klein’s new swim campaign
Etihad to operate flights to 29 destinations from July 1
Hong Kong police ban major security law protest
India to focus on expats in the Gulf in next repatriation phase
Egypt eases restrictions despite surge in coronavirus infections

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.