Etihad to operate flights to 29 destinations from July 1

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways will resume flights to 29 destinations from July 1 including 13 European cities, the airline announced on Twitter.

The flights will be restarted between July 1 to 15, the airlines said, adding it was working with the UAE government to increase its network of destinations from July 16.

Other destinations include Narita, Manila, Syndey, New York, and Toronto.

We're continuing to connect you to more destinations on our special transit flights, with services to 13 European cities from early July.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline said travelers who booked their flight before August 31 to fly any time until Nov. 30, 2020 can change their travel details for free.

The UAE earlier announced it will start allowing residents to travel to coronavirus “low-risk” countries from June 23.