You are here

  • Home
  • Six migrants dead, dozens rescued off Libya coast: UN

Six migrants dead, dozens rescued off Libya coast: UN

Dozens of migrants drifting in the Mediterranean on a blue wooden boat were rescued on June 25, 2020 by activists on a ship chartered by a French charity, an AFP reporter on board said. (File/AFP/Shahzad Abdul)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8yea6

Updated 27 June 2020
AFP

Six migrants dead, dozens rescued off Libya coast: UN

  • The survivors were brought back overnight to the port city of Khoms, 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the capital Tripoli
  • Traffickers have exploited the unrest to turn the North African country into a key route for illicit migration toward Europe
Updated 27 June 2020
AFP

TRIPOLI: A woman who gave birth at sea was among 93 migrants rescued off Libyan shores as they tried to reach Europe, but six others died along the way, the UN’s migration agency said Saturday.
The survivors were brought back overnight to the port city of Khoms, 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the capital Tripoli, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Twitter.
“Among them was a woman who gave birth on the rubber dinghy” that had undertaken the perilous Mediterranean crossing, it said.
“Migrants reported to IOM staff that 6 people have died along the journey,” it added.
Libya was thrown into chaos after the overthrow and killing of veteran dictator Muammar Qaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.
Traffickers have exploited the unrest to turn the North African country into a key route for illicit migration toward Europe.
The situation of refugees and asylum seekers in Libya worsened after eastern Libya-based military strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an assault on Tripoli in 2019 and the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Human rights groups have repeatedly criticized the systematic return of migrants intercepted in the Mediterranean to Libya, where they are held in crowded detention centers.
The IOM said those rescued overnight were released after disembarking in Khoms.
The latest operation came just days after French charity boat Ocean Viking, picked up dozens of migrants, including 31 Pakistanis, off the Italian island of Lampedusa after they had drifted from Libya.
Nicholas Romaniuk, who coordinated the mission aboard that vessel, said rescue ships are often out-run by the Libyan coast guard who beat them to intercept migrants and return them to Libya.
Such was the case, he said, with the overnight rescue operation, deploring the lack of coordination.
“We were about an hour and a half from being nearby” when the Libyan coast guard intervened, said Romaniuk.
“There is no coordination, no information sharing for life saving operations. We’re talking about people who were reported to be dying, a newborn baby on board,” he added.
“The fact that, even in this situation, they won’t share information, it’s an absolute disgrace.”
The Ocean Viking, he said, was some 153 nautical miles away from the stricken boat when it received a distress signal.
More than 100,000 migrants tried to cross the Mediterranean last year with more than 1,200 dying in the attempt, according to the IOM.

Topics: United Nations Libya migrants Mediterranean sea

Related

Middle-East
Sisi says Egypt seeks stability in Libya
Special
Middle-East
Arab ministers call for political solution in Libya

Palestinians close Bethlehem after virus spike

Updated 27 June 2020
AFP

Palestinians close Bethlehem after virus spike

  • The 48-hour closure will begin Monday from 6.00am (0300 GMT), governor Kamil Hmeid said in a statement
  • Hebron and Nablus, alongside Bethlehem, have recorded a major spike in new coronavirus cases
Updated 27 June 2020
AFP

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: The governor of Bethlehem announced Saturday the temporary closure of the Palestinian city to contain the spread of coronavirus after a sharp rise in infections in the occupied West Bank.
The 48-hour closure will begin Monday from 6.00am (0300 GMT), governor Kamil Hmeid said in a statement.
The closure comes after the West Bank cities of Hebron and Nablus were closed last week for five days and 48 hours respectively.
The two cities, alongside Bethlehem, have recorded a major spike in new coronavirus cases.
The Palestinian health ministry announced 67 new cases of the COVID-19 respiratory illness on Saturday, of which 33 were in the Bethlehem district.
The ministry has recorded a total of 1,552 virus cases in the West Bank, including two deaths.
Like the West Bank, Israel has also recorded a recent surge in coronavirus cases.
Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian enclave blockaded by Israel, 72 people have tested positive for coronavirus, with one death.
Bethlehem, where Christians believe Christ was born, was initially put into lockdown in March, after recording the first coronavirus case in the West Bank.
Schools were closed and non-essential travel and activities were that month banned, as part of the efforts to tackle the virus.

Topics: Palestine Coronavirus COVID-19 Bethlehem

Related

Middle-East
Trump’s Israel-Palestine plan doomed: Baker Institute
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency provides medical supplies to Palestine 

Latest updates

Global COVID-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 bln, leaders want vaccine for all
Counter-terrorism police charge man with three murders after knife attack in England
London police make arrests, seize weapons at illegal parties
Ethiopian monk thought to be aged 114 survives coronavirus
Lebanon judge issues media ban against US ambassador over Hezbollah comments

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.