COVID-19 claims 37 more lives in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia announced 37 more deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 3,927 new cases of the disease on Saturday. (File/SPA)
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 122,128 after 1,657 more patients recovered from the virus
  • A total of 1,511 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 37 more deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 3,927 new cases of the disease on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 535 were reported in Hufof, 408 in Makkah, 399 in Dammam, 234 in Abha and 209 in Khamis Mushait.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 122,128 after 1,657 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 1,511 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

