Two killed in Walmart shooting

Deputies and firefighters stand outside the Red Bluff Walmart distribution center after a man reportedly opened fire there and rammed his vehicle into the building, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Red Bluff, Calif. (AP)
  • Red Bluff city Rick Crabtree manager told CNN that a car rammed the facility around 3:00 p.m. local time
LOS ANGELES: At least two people were killed and four wounded in a shooting at a Walmart distribution center in California, US media reported Saturday.
A local newspaper, the Record Searchlight, quoted a witness who said he heard what sounded like gunfire from a semi-automatic weapon at the facility in the city of Red Bluff.
The Searchlight and other media including CNN cited hospital officials on the toll.
Red Bluff city Rick Crabtree manager told CNN that a car rammed the facility around 3:00 p.m. local time, causing a fire which he said was not significant.
“There was an active shooter, he was shot, last I heard he was on his way to the hospital,” Crabtree was quoted as saying.
A Walmart spokesman told CNN they were aware of the situation and working with law enforcement to investigate, but could offer no further details.

Czech Republic’s daily number of new coronavirus highest since April 8

  • The country of 10.7 million has confirmed 11,298 cases of the COVID-19 illness, with 347 deaths as of the end of Saturday
PRAGUE: The daily number of new coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic jumped to 260, the highest since April 8, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday.
That is nearly triple that of the 93 recorded on Thursday. In total, the country of 10.7 million has confirmed 11,298 cases of the COVID-19 illness, with 347 deaths as of the end of Saturday.
Chief public health officer, Jarmila Razova, told public Czech Radio on Saturday that the rise could be linked to intensive testing in local hotbeds of the infection.

