You are here

  • Home
  • DJ Khaled’s barber wears protective gear while giving him a haircut at home

DJ Khaled’s barber wears protective gear while giving him a haircut at home

The US-Palestinian producer is not taking any risks when it comes to the coronavirus. Instagram
Short Url

https://arab.news/zqfpk

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

DJ Khaled’s barber wears protective gear while giving him a haircut at home

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: US-Palestinian music producer DJ Khaled went viral last week for wearing a full hazmat suit to go to the dentist for a root canal, and it appears that the “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker is continuing to take extreme precautions in order to protect himself and others from the coronavirus. 

This week, the father-of-two posted a picture of himself getting an at-home haircut on Instagram. To ensure his safety, his barber was wearing a full protective suit, along with a face mask, shield and gloves. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

New norm

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

“New norm,” the 44-year-old captioned the photograph of he makeshift barbershop.

The post comes shortly after the Grammy award winner was called out by social media users for his scruffy quarantine hair and beard.

The “I’m the One” producer promised fans and critics he will “figure it out soon” — even if that means his barber has to wear a “space suit” to ensure proper social distancing amid the crisis.

“THEY DONT WANT ME TO GET A HAIRCUT SMH! I will get haircut I will figure it out soon lol. Quarantine alert. I’m get my Barbour a space suit stay tuned! (sic)” the star wrote alongside a side-by-side comparison of his signature, clean-shaven beard and his current one. “I NEED MY BEARD OIL ! Lol ! (sic)”

Despite self-isolating at home, the Miami-based artist did his part to help the community by donating medical supplies  to frontline health workers, along with his wife, Nicole Tuck.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Play wit it if you wantI got kids I don’t play games First day out the crib in 3 and half months

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

Topics: DJ Khaled

5 reasons to add apples to your diet

Updated 28 June 2020
Devinder Bains

5 reasons to add apples to your diet

Updated 28 June 2020
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, shares her expert advice on the superfood that will help you lead a longer and healthier life.

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away” might be a common saying, but this cheap and easily available fruit rarely makes it onto trendy ‘superfood’ lists. The truth is that the apple, in its many varieties, is full of health benefits. So be sure to grab one whenever you fancy a snack. You can also add apples to your breakfast bowls or smoothies. Read on to discover some of the amazing properties of the fruit.

Fights cancer

Apples (especially the skin) have more antioxidants than nearly all other fruits and vegetables, making them a ‘super’ superfood when it comes to fighting cancer. A number of studies found that eating one or more apples a day, as opposed to any other fruit, helped lower the risk of colorectal cancer. Other studies have shown that apples can also help in preventing lung and prostate cancer.

With less than 100 calories per apple, it’s a more filling snack than a single biscuit with the same calories. (Shutterstock)

Lowers the risk of stroke

A study carried out on almost 10,000 people over the age of 28 found that those who ate the most apples were less likely to have thrombotic stroke. This could be linked to the fact that apples contain around 20 percent of the recommended daily amount of fiber, which another review found to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease and stroke.

Aids weight loss

With less than 100 calories per apple, it’s a more filling snack than a single biscuit with the same calories. It’s also a great starter. A study found that people who ate apple slices before a meal felt fuller and went on to consume 200 fewer calories during the meal itself. Compounds in apples (particularly Granny Smiths) also help feed healthy gut bacteria, potentially lowering the risk of some obesity-related problems.

Apples are rich in a variety of antioxidants. Shutterstock

Helps with brain health

Apples are rich in a variety of antioxidants including quercetin, which has been shown to have a protective effect on nerve cells, helping them survive and continue to function. A 2015 animal study found that a high dose of the antioxidant could protect from the damage that leads to Alzheimer’s disease.

Lowers risk of Type 2 diabetes

Micronutrients called polyphenols, which are abundant in apples, are thought to prevent tissue damage to the cells that produce insulin. These beta cells are usually damaged in people with Type 2 diabetes. One study found that eating an apple a day was linked to a 28 percent lower risk of Type 2 diabetes, compared to not eating any. Even eating just a few apples per week had a similar effect.

Topics: diet

Latest updates

DJ Khaled’s barber wears protective gear while giving him a haircut at home
Nine Iran-backed fighters killed in 2nd Syria raid in 24 hours: monitor
Media training program aims to put global spotlight on budding Saudi talent
Uber’s Middle East business Careem sees ride-hailing recovery next year
Turkish soldier dies in clashes with Kurdish rebels

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.