You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese security forces investigating explosion near Hariri convoy this month

Lebanese security forces investigating explosion near Hariri convoy this month

In this Sunday, May 8, 2016 file photo, Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, center, leader of Lebanon's parliamentary majority, waves to his supporters after he voted at a polling station during the municipal elections in Beirut, Lebanon. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pnp4z

Updated 28 June 2020
Reuters

Lebanese security forces investigating explosion near Hariri convoy this month

  • Remnants of a missile were found almost 500 meters away from the route taken by Hariri’s 30-car convoy
Updated 28 June 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanese security forces are investigating an explosion 11 days ago that took place near the convoy of former Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, Hariri’s office said on Sunday.
Hariri’s office said the incident, in which nobody was hurt, took place during a tour of the eastern Beqaa valley and was not made public at the time to prevent inflaming passions in an already politically charged atmosphere.
“Since the convoy did not get exposed to any attack ...(Hariri’s) decision was to keep it secret and await the results of the relevant security forces,” it said in a statement.
Remnants of a missile were found almost 500 meters away from the route taken by Hariri’s 30-car convoy, which was equipped with jamming systems, Saudi owned pan-Arab Al Hadath TV station said in a report on the incident on Sunday.
Hariri, Lebanon’s leading Sunni Muslim politician, resigned last October in the face of mass protests against the sectarian ruling elite. The country has since then been in the throes of the worst economic and political crisis since its 1975-90 civil war.
Hariri’s father, also a former prime minister, was killed by a bomb in 2005.

Topics: Lebanon Hariri

Related

Media
Lebanon judge issues media ban against US ambassador over Hezbollah comments

The men who bake up a ‘blessing’ in Tehran

Iranian baker Esmail Asghari, 66, poses with Barbari bread in Tehran. (AFP)
Updated 29 June 2020
AFP

The men who bake up a ‘blessing’ in Tehran

  • A freshly baked Iranian flatbread usually accompanies a piece of feta cheese and sweet tea for breakfast or a plate of kebab for lunch
Updated 29 June 2020
AFP

TEHRAN: They bake what Iranians call “the barakat (blessing) of the table,” and it is eaten for breakfast, lunch and dinner — traditional breads are a staple of the Iranian diet.
Bakeries are easy to locate in urban centers of Iran where all one has to do is spot a queue spilling onto sidewalks or simply detect the irresistible scent of freshly baked flatbreads.
Exclusively the job of men in the Islamic republic, bakers get up well before the crack of dawn while everyone else is still asleep.
Dressed in all-white clothing that can include caps, they hail from across the country and are usually made up of ethnic Azeris, Kurds and Lurs.
The baker moves and gesticulates constantly as he works in what resembles a dance in front of gas-fired ovens.
He takes a ball of dough and spreads it on a board before placing it on the inside walls of the glowing furnace using a long set of tongs.
Once they are done, the baker again uses the tongs to retrieve the bread, and hangs it on the wall or piles it up.
The walls around them are a patchwork of flatbreads in four different shapes and sizes — barbari, lavash, sangak and taftoon.
But they do not stay there for long, as customers jostling near the entrance are eager to snap them up while they are still hot.
A freshly baked Iranian flatbread usually accompanies a piece of feta cheese and sweet tea for breakfast or a plate of kebab for lunch.
Of the four main traditional types, sangak is the most popular and is seen as Iran’s national bread.
It is made from wholewheat flour and topped with a sprinkling of sesame seeds and sometimes poppy seeds at the customer’s request.
The coronavirus has also affected the bakers’ profession like so many others, and their income has decreased as a result.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, some of our customers who had been quarantined bought ingredients from us to bake bread at home,” said baker Esmail Asghari.

SPEEDREAD

Dressed in all-white clothing that can include caps, the bakers hail from across the country and are usually made up of ethnic Azeris, Kurds and Lurs.

But making traditional bread at home is difficult, meaning customers were quick to return to their local bakery.
“During isolation, I made bread twice at home, but it didn’t go well and I realized it wasn’t a good idea!” said Negar Rezai, a customer clutching some sangak outside a bakery in north Tehran.
“We have bread for breakfast and dinner and often eat rice for lunch,” adds the 50-year-old housewife.
In order to ensure hygiene, one baker has enforced the strict sanitary instructions imposed by the Health Ministry, including social distancing and use of bank cards instead of cash.
“We had a lot of difficulty during the fasting month of Ramadan,” said Mohammad Mirzakhani, a 41-year-old taftoon maker.
“The line became long and many people did not respect (health) protocols.”
The Health Ministry reported in January that on average Iranians consume 310 grams (nearly 11 ounces) of bread per day.
“Bread is the staple and the main food of our people,” it said.
If eating bread is a choice for some, it remains an obligation for others who can’t afford rice, another staple food in Iran.
“Rice has recently become so expensive that we can no longer eat it regularly,” said Mirzakhani. “We now eat most of our food with bread.”

Topics: Iran

Related

World
US envoy calls for Iran arms embargo renewal
Middle-East
Nine Iran-backed fighters killed in 2nd Syria raid in 24 hours: monitor

Latest updates

The men who bake up a ‘blessing’ in Tehran
What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Belonging by Martin Sandbu
Tough choices for Hamas over Israeli annexation plans
Saudi Arabia raises $2.27 billion in Islamic bonds
Modi warns of retaliation amid military buildup

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.