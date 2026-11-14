With cars snaking around the crisp corniche cool air and the sounds of laughter mingled with live music filling the seafront, the second Khobar Season kicked off on Nov. 13 to much fanfare.

Under the theme “Khobar: A Tale Told by the Sea,” visitors on opening night saw exactly that: storytelling on the water and around it.

With more than 40 events and over 100 experiences overall across more than 10 locations within Alkhobar, this season is offering spectators a variety of entertainment, cultural, sports and family activities.

Launched by the Sharqia Development Authority and organized alongside the Saudi Tourism Authority and in strategic partnership with the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), an Aramco initiative, this is quite literally the event of the season.

Enter for free (keep an eye out for the purple-hued banners) and get your steps in as you approach the Ithra-branded areas amid the spectacular spectacle of flashing lights.

Plenty of parking is available in the surrounding locations but be mindful of pedestrians who might attempt to stealthily zigzag through your path.

This activation differs from the Ithra Winter experience, held in nearby Dhahran Expo until Nov. 28. Both are events designed to offer the community a chance to experience Ithra without visiting the building itself.

It is worth noting that the Ithra headquarters in Dhahran — a short drive away from these locations — will remain open, as usual, during this duration, but the wintery adventures will be held at the expo and in the corniche.

The corniche festivities will run until Feb. 5, 2027, allowing visitors and residents ample time to stop by and not miss out on the fun.

For more details, visit @khobar_season, @visit_sharqia or @ithra on social media.