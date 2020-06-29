You are here

Turkish ‘powerships’ ride wave of energy crises amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Orca Sultan and Raif Bey powerships docked in a shipyard in Yalova. The COVID-19 crisis has birthed new opportunities for Turkish powerships. (AFP)
Updated 29 June 2020
AFP

  • The pandemic has created a windfall for the Turkish company by playing to the advantages of its floating power plants, especially the unbeatable delivery times
ALTINOVA, Turkey: A Turkish company’s expertise in turning freighters built for carrying coal or sand into mobile power stations is proving to be an antidote to woes brought onto energy supply projects by the coronavirus.

Floating electricity plants known as powerships come into their own when conflicts or other crises make the construction of land-based power stations difficult.

The novel coronavirus pandemic is such a crisis, having forced many companies to shut down and bringing construction to a halt.

Enter Karpowership, which has been building floating plants for almost 15 years by converting old freight ships, making it a leading player in the industry with a fleet of 25 powerships.

The pandemic has created a windfall for the Turkish company by playing to the advantages of its floating power plants, especially the unbeatable delivery times: 60 days maximum to anywhere in the world.

Lockdown measures taken by several countries for months have obstructed progress of conventional power plant projects, whose construction already takes several years even in normal times.

“Credit committees were not approving credits, suppliers weren’t able to meet their timelines, (and) workers weren’t able to do constructions on site,” Zeynep Harezi, Karpowership’s chief commercial officer, told AFP.

“So the demand for our powerships naturally increased. We are now speaking to more than a dozen countries who requested powerships as soon as possible,” she added. Powerships have existed since the 1930s.

The principle is simple: A merchant vessel is converted into a floating power plant, typically fueled by diesel or liquid gas used to generate electricity.

It then travels to its destination where it connects to the local grid, supplying a steady stream of power.

Karpowership has deployed 19 such plants in 11 countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia as well as Cuba.

The floating plants provide more than half of the electricity consumed by several West African countries, including Guinea-Bissau, The Gambia and Sierra Leone.

They are particularly suitable for countries whose capacity is insufficient to meet growing demand, or where infrastructure has been destroyed by conflict.

According to Turkish media, Karpowership is in talks about sending several powerships to war-torn Libya.

Karpowership said it was ready to deploy powerships “from this summer onwards” to supply 1,000 megawatts (MW) or “eight hours of additional electricity” per day to a country facing massive blackouts.

To meet delivery deadlines quickly, the company invests massively to build ships before they have been ordered, a calculated risk.

“There, you see a billion dollars sitting on the dock,” Harezi said, pointing to six powerships of different sizes moored in a shipyard in northwestern Turkey, pending the signing of deals.

“At the shipyard, it takes around 18 months to build a ship, but since we are doing our construction back to back, we can produce our ships in six months,” explained Deniz Yalcindag, a Karpowership engineer.

Saudi Arabia raises $2.27 billion in Islamic bonds

Updated 29 June 2020
Reuters

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia has raised 8.495 billion riyals ($2.27 billion) in sukuk, or Islamic bonds, in June, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

The first tranche of the sukuk issue is 2.494 billion riyals, and the total tranche size is 5.017 billion riyals, maturing in 2027, a ministry statement said.

The second tranche has a size of 3.670 billion riyals , and a total tranche size of 13.966 billion riyals, maturing in 2030.

The third tranche has a size of 2.331 billion riyals, and a total tranche size of 10.569 billion riyals, maturing in 2035.

 

