DAMMAM: For the sixth time in two weeks, a Saudi Pro League match has been postponed as a result of attacks targeting airports in Saudi Arabia.

“The Saudi Professional League has decided to postpone the match between Al-Ahli and Al-Khaleej, part of the 11th round of the Roshn Saudi League — originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22 — with a new date to be determined at a later time,” read an Al-Ahli statement released on Thursday afternoon.

The prominent Saudi sports show Rotana Sport with Waleed first reported the news at 1:08 a.m., confirming that Al-Khaleej’s delegation had not left the airport. The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed around the same time that King Fahd International Airport in Dammam was targeted by an attack on Wednesday evening, which left two people dead and eight injured.

Due to recent attacks, the Saudi Pro League has postponed several matches in the last fortnight:

Matchday 8: Abha vs. Al-Faisaly

Matchday 9: Al-Ahli vs. Al-Nassr, Al-Riyadh vs. Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad vs. Al-Shabab

Matchday 10: Abha vs. Al-Kholood

For now, the rest of the round’s fixtures remain unaffected. Matchday 11 kicks off on Thursday with matches in Qassim and Al-Hasa, as Al-Hazem host Al-Fayha at 4:40 p.m. and Al-Fateh host Al-Shabab at 5:45 p.m.