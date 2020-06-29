You are here

  Venezuela tightens grip on fuel stations after subsidy reform

Venezuela tightens grip on fuel stations after subsidy reform

Cars are parked in line near a gas station with subsidized fuel in Caracas. (Reuters)
Updated 29 June 2020
Reuters

  • Removal of licenses will likely allow the state to take the benefit of higher pump prices
CARACAS: Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA has told independent gas station operators it can revoke their licenses “at any time,” only weeks after it cut generous fuel subsidies and as widespread shortages take hold, a notification PDVSA sent to the operators showed.

PDVSA has a monopoly over the wholesale fuel distribution market and owns almost all of the country’s 1,200 service stations, although most are operated by private companies through commercial licenses.

Many are suffering the effects of years of price freezes that prevented fuel sales income from keeping up with the costs of maintaining their stations.

The industry had hoped the subsidy reforms and resulting price rises could revive their businesses, but the removal of licenses could allow the state to take the benefit of higher pump prices.

The notification document says PDVSA “will be able to rescind the contract unilaterally and at any time.” A person familiar with the process, who asked not to be named, said so far 12 gas stations in Caracas had received the notification.

The shift is a new sign of the desperation of President Nicolas Maduro’s government for hard currency as the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions have reduced Venezuela’s capacity to earn export revenue from
oil shipments.

Topics: Venezuela fuel PDVSA

Saudi Arabia raises $2.27 billion in Islamic bonds

Reuters

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia has raised 8.495 billion riyals ($2.27 billion) in sukuk, or Islamic bonds, in June, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

The first tranche of the sukuk issue is 2.494 billion riyals, and the total tranche size is 5.017 billion riyals, maturing in 2027, a ministry statement said.

The second tranche has a size of 3.670 billion riyals , and a total tranche size of 13.966 billion riyals, maturing in 2030.

The third tranche has a size of 2.331 billion riyals, and a total tranche size of 10.569 billion riyals, maturing in 2035.

 

Topics: Sukuk Islamic bonds

